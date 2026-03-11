Priyadarshan defends his ‘poor education’ remark against Rajpal Yadav: ‘I’ve never seen such an innocent person in my life’

Priyadarshan has now clarified the remarks he made after Rajpal Yadav got arrested in the cheque bounce case last month. After Yadav seemingly took offense to his longtime collaborator’s remark that his arrest probably stemmed from his “poor education“, the filmmaker has now clarified his intent and explained what he meant when he used the word “education.”

“Actually, I didn’t mean that. See, education is something we learn from the street and something we learn from the books too. Now I just meant that, maybe because education is also awareness,” he said. Priyadarshan’s justification comes days after Yadav responded to his claims after stepping out of Tihar Jail on bail. “This is completely wrong. Priyanji doesn’t know me. I am well educated guy,” he had said.