Priyadarshan defends his ‘poor education’ remark against Rajpal Yadav: ‘I’ve never seen such an innocent person in my life’
Priyadarshan has clarified his "poor education" remark against Rajpal Yadav following the actor's sentencing in Tihar Jail in cheque bounce case. The filmmaker maintained he hasn't seen a more innocent man than his longtime collaborator.
Priyadarshan has now clarified the remarks he made after Rajpal Yadav got arrested in the cheque bounce case last month. After Yadav seemingly took offense to his longtime collaborator’s remark that his arrest probably stemmed from his “poor education“, the filmmaker has now clarified his intent and explained what he meant when he used the word “education.”
“Actually, I didn’t mean that. See, education is something we learn from the street and something we learn from the books too. Now I just meant that, maybe because education is also awareness,” he said. Priyadarshan’s justification comes days after Yadav responded to his claims after stepping out of Tihar Jail on bail. “This is completely wrong. Priyanji doesn’t know me. I am well educated guy,” he had said.
“Maybe he comes from a village and the people in the village are so innocent, they don’t understand. You should be able to discriminate between right people and wrong people. That is education in a very broad way,” Priyadarshan further clarified to Hindustan Times. Adding that he never meant to insult the actor, the filmmaker added, “I said that because I’ve never seen such an innocent person in my life like Rajpal. Innocence comes out of lack of education in the broader sense.”
Yadav, after getting a bail in the cheque bounce case, requested filmmakers to offer him more film roles at a compensation they deem fit. While he’s been offered monetary help by former colleagues like Salman Khan and Sonu Sood, Yadav maintains that he doesn’t want charity, but is looking to do more work so that he can earn enough money to repay his debt.
Priyadarshan is one of the few filmmakers who have constantly offered work, including some of his most memorable roles, to Yadav. Their collaborations include Hungama (2003), Garam Masala (2005), Malamaal Weekly (2006), Bhagam Bhag (2006), Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), Dhol (2007), Mere Baap Pehle Aap (2008), De Dana Dan (2009), Khatta Meetha (2010), and Rangrezz (2013).
Yadav will reunite with Priyadarshan after 13 years next month with the release of horror comedy Bhooth Bangla, co-starring Akshay Kumar, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, and late Asrani among others. “After Bhooth Bangla releases, I believe Rajpal will spring back as one of the biggest stars of comedy because he’s done a fantastic job for me in this film,” claimed Priyadarshan. Bhooth Bangla, co-produced by Kumar’s Hari Om Entertainment and Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures, is slated to release in cinemas on April 10.
Last month, Yadav surrendered before Tihar Jail authorities in Delhi after the Delhi High Court declined to extend the deadline in a cheque-bounce case, for which he was convicted. The case stems from a complaint lodged by Murali Projects Pvt Ltd against Yadav and his wife Radha, alleging that several cheques issued by them were bounced and that the dues were not repaid.
