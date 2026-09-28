‘Why experiment?’: Priyadarshan breaks silence on Haiwaan earning 1/8th of Rs 130 cr budget

Despite being a remake of Priyadarshan’s hit film Oppam (2016), starring Mohanlal in the lead role, the Hindi movie Haiwaan, helmed by the director himself, couldn’t match the success of its Malayalam original.

Although Haiwaan generated significant hype, especially since it arrived months after the filmmaker delivered the blockbuster Bhooth Bangla, the crime thriller bombed at the box office, failing to gross even Rs 20 crore worldwide, despite starring Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar in lead roles.

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Now, Priyadarshan has finally broken his silence on Haiwaan’s poor box office performance. While he initially said a film’s success or failure is unpredictable, the director later hinted at his disappointment with its reception, noting that Bollywood has boxed him into a certain mould and limited his ability to experiment.