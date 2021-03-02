Priyaank Sharma, Shaza Morani’s Hindu wedding postponed due to rising COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra

The Hindu wedding of Shraddha Kapoor’s cousin Priyaank Sharma and Shaza Morani that was supposed to take place on March 5 has been postponed due to resurgence in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra. Shaza Morani’s uncle Mohammed Morani confirmed to the ET Times, saying, “We respect the law and will not put anybody to risk.”

Shaza, sister of actor Zoa Morani, and Priyaank are currently celebrating their pre-wedding festivities in Maldives in presence of close friends and family including Shraddha Kapoor. The Hindu wedding was supposed to be a lavish affair in Amby Valley or Khandala near Mumbai with a guest list of apparently 250 people. But according to the guidelines, only 50 people are allowed at a gathering in Maharashtra.

“There has been a resurgence of COVID cases in Maharashtra and the rules have brought the otherwise permissible limit of 250 individuals to 50 again. In view of this, the Sharmas and Moranis will have the Hindu wedding done soon but at a later date,” an insider told the ET Times.

Priyaank, son of veteran actor Padmini Kohlapure, and Shaza had a court marriage on February 4. The groom had taken to Instagram soon after the wedding to share pictures from the celebration. “’Ab Ja ke dikhaa’ #srk moment swipe left,” Priyaank had written, captioning the adorable pictures with Shaza.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyaank K Sharma (@priyaankksharma)

Shraddha Kapoor had also shared photos of the couple on her Instagram account. Along with it, she wrote, “Congratulations to my bubu bro @priyaankksharma & now bhabhie my cutie Shazlet @shazamorani Wish you guys a beautiful married life together & happiest birthday @priyaankksharma love you so much!!!.”

Shraddha Kapoor attended the Maldives celebrations with rumoured beau Rohan Shreshtha and actor-brother Siddhant Kapoor.