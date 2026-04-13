‘Our story isn’t over’: Priya Sachdev shares emotional post for Sunjay Kapur on their ninth anniversary amid estate dispute

Things turned contentious after the death of businessman Sunjay Kapur, when Priya Sachdev reportedly claimed that he had transferred his entire estate to her. The matter is currently being contested in court, with Sunjay’s mother and sister, along with the children he shared with Karisma Kapoor, on one side, and Priya on the other. Amid the ongoing legal battle, Priya took to Instagram to share a series of pictures remembering Sunjay on their ninth wedding anniversary. Posting moments from their wedding day, she penned a heartfelt note.

In the images, Priya is seen in an orange and gold Banarasi kurta set, while Sunjay wears a white kurta with a pink turban, reflecting a traditional Punjabi ceremony. The couple is seen praying, taking pheras, and posing together as newlyweds.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priya S Kapur (@priyasunjaykapur)

The post also featured a note Priya said Sunjay had handwritten for her on their seventh anniversary. It read: “Us. This is just the beginning of our time together. To 7 years of marriage and to 7 more lives together. I read this quote somewhere and I don’t know who to credit for it: ‘And if I could live life again, I would repeat every mistake so long as it leads me back to you.’” The post concluded with an image of readings from the Guru Granth Sahib.

Sharing the pictures, Priya Sachdev—who married Sunjay Kapur in 2017—wrote, “Happy Anniversary, J. Last year, on our 8th, we celebrated with your Dosco school friends. It was loud, warm, full of laughter. You looked at me and said you wanted us to be together for the next seven lifetimes. I am holding you to that, J.”

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She added, “On our 7th, you wrote the most beautiful note for me—the most precious gift. I have carried every word with me, and I always will. You were not just my husband—you were my soulmate, my safe place, my heartbeat. With you, I found home. Loving you was the easiest and most beautiful thing I have ever known. You made the ordinary feel magical.”

Priya concluded, “You are not in my past, my love. You are waiting for me in my future. Our story isn’t over. Happy Anniversary, my forever,” signing off with, “PS: I love you. Always.”

Priya Sachdev is Sunjay Kapur’s third wife. He was previously married to Nandita Mahtani in 1996, and later to Karisma Kapoor in 2003. His marriage to Karisma lasted until 2016, and the former couple share two children—Samaira and Kiaan Kapoor. With Priya, Sunjay had a son, Azarias Kapur.

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What is the court case about?

Priya Sachdev has allegedly removed Sunjay’s mother, Rani Kapur, as a trustee of the RK Family Trust and has also been accused by the Kapur family of forging Sunjay’s will. Sunjay Kapur was heir to a multi-million-dollar estate reportedly worth around Rs 30,000 crore. In response, Priya filed a criminal defamation suit against Sunjay’s sister, Mandhira Kapur, over allegations related to the estate dispute.