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Priya Sachdev remembers Sunjay Kapur on death anniversary, co-signs note with mother-in-law
On Sunjay Kapur's first death anniversary, Priya Sachdeva Kapur shared an emotional tribute amid the ongoing estate dispute.
On the first death anniversary of businessman Sunjay Kapur, his wife Priya Sachdev Kapur shared an emotional tribute in his memory. Taking to social media on June 12, Priya posted a note recalling the void left by his passing and remembering the life they built together.
Sharing an in memoriam post, Priya wrote, “A year without you. Still the first thought in the morning and the last thought at night.”
The tribute featured a photograph of Sunjay alongside a message that celebrated his life and legacy.
“A year has passed since you left, yet your presence continues to guide us every single day. You never believed in standing still. You embraced life with energy, curiosity and conviction, inspiring those around you to dream bigger, work harder and give more of themselves.”
The note continued, “You remain deeply loved and forever remembered in the values you lived by, the lives you touched and the love you gave so generously. Your love remains our strength. Your memory remains our blessing.” The message was signed by “Mrs. Rani Kapur and Mrs. Priya Kapur & Family.” Rani and Priya have been embroiled in a legal dispute over Sunjay’s Rs 30,000 crore estate. The dispute began soon after Sunjay’s death.
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Sunjay Kapur’s death
Sunjay Kapur, the chairman of auto components company Sona Comstar and former husband of actor Karisma Kapoor, died in London on June 12, 2025, while playing polo. He was 53.
Initial reports suggested that he suffered a cardiac arrest, while other accounts pointed to the possibility of an anaphylactic shock. His mother, Rani Kapur, had also raised concerns and hinted at a possible “transnational conspiracy” behind his death. However, British medical authorities later concluded in August that he had died of natural causes.
At the time of his death, Sunjay was married to Priya Sachdev Kapur. The couple, who tied the knot in 2017, shared a son, Azarias Kapur.
Priya and Sunjay also raised Safira Chatwal, Priya’s daughter from her previous marriage to American hotelier and actor Vikram Chatwal. Priya and Vikram divorced in 2011.
A former model and Delhi-based socialite, Priya is the daughter of businessman Ashok Sachdev. She studied business management at the London School of Economics and also appeared in Yash Raj Films’ 2005 release Neal ‘n’ Nikki.
Before his marriages to Karisma Kapoor and Priya Sachdev Kapur, Sunjay was married to fashion designer and entrepreneur Nandita Mahtani.
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Estate dispute continues
In the months following Sunjay Kapur’s death, a legal battle erupted over his estate, which is estimated to be worth around Rs 30,000 crore.
The dispute involves Sunjay’s wife, Priya Sachdev Kapur, his children from his marriage to Karisma Kapoor — Samaira and Kiaan Kapoor — and his mother, Rani Kapur.
At the heart of the case is a will submitted by Priya Kapur, which she claims reflects Sunjay’s final wishes. However, the document has been challenged by both Samaira and Kiaan, as well as Rani Kapur, who have questioned its authenticity.
The children have alleged that the will is forged and have further claimed that an incomplete list of Sunjay’s assets was submitted, with several high-value holdings allegedly omitted. As Class-I heirs, Samaira and Kiaan are seeking their share of the late businessman’s movable and immovable assets.
Last month, the Delhi High Court directed that Sunjay Kapur’s assets be preserved while the dispute is being adjudicated. The court restrained Priya Kapur from selling any assets and ordered that the businessman’s bank accounts should not be operated until further orders.
The court also observed that the responsibility to dispel doubts surrounding the will rests with Priya Kapur. It noted that the children had established a prima facie case and warned that failing to preserve the assets could result in injustice if the will is ultimately found to be invalid.
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