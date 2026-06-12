Priya Sachdev remembers Sunjay Kapur on death anniversary, co-signs note with mother-in-law

On the first death anniversary of businessman Sunjay Kapur, his wife Priya Sachdev Kapur shared an emotional tribute in his memory. Taking to social media on June 12, Priya posted a note recalling the void left by his passing and remembering the life they built together.

Sharing an in memoriam post, Priya wrote, “A year without you. Still the first thought in the morning and the last thought at night.”

The tribute featured a photograph of Sunjay alongside a message that celebrated his life and legacy.

“A year has passed since you left, yet your presence continues to guide us every single day. You never believed in standing still. You embraced life with energy, curiosity and conviction, inspiring those around you to dream bigger, work harder and give more of themselves.”