Priya Prakash Varrier’s second Hindi film to be a crime thriller

Malayalam actor and “wink” sensation Priya Prakash Varrier has signed her second Bollywood film after Sridevi Bungalow. The film titled Love Hackers will be helmed by Mayank Prakash Srivastava. It is touted to be a crime thriller revolving around cyber-security and the dark corners of the internet.

Love Hackers will go on floors by May this year and will be shot in Lucknow, Delhi, Gurgaon and Mumbai. Priya, who became an online sensation following her “wink” in a sequence from Oru Adaar Love, said her latest Hindi film is based on “real incidents”.

“I play the protagonist who, with her knowledge, instinct, and presence of mind, emerges a winner after being trapped in an unfortunate situation,” the 19-year-old said in a statement.

Priya Prakash Varrier will make her Bollywood debut with Prashanth Mampilly directorial Sridevi Bungalow. The film has been at the centre of controversy after its trailer was launched in January. Its makers were slammed for references to the death of Sridevi. The late actor’s husband Boney Kapoor even slapped a legal notice on Sridevi Bungalow director Prashanth.