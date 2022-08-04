scorecardresearch
Priya Prakash Varrier belts out her version of Brahmastra’s Kesariya, wins internet. Watch video

The song "Kesariya" from Brahmastra was released to a mixed response. While some lashed out at the lyricist and composer for allowing the ‘Love Storiyaan’ phrase to be a part of the song, a dedicated group of listeners stood rock solid by the track and the writer's creative choices.

August 4, 2022 7:17:01 pm
priya varrierDid you know that Priya Varrier is an excellent singer as well? (Photo: Priya/Instagram)

Priya Prakash Varrier’s new video has been going viral on the internet. No, it’s not her winking, but her singing skill which has won over the crowd.

Priya recently took to Instagram to share a video of herself singing the Brahmastra chartbuster “Kesariya”. Priya sung the track beautifully and even tagged the team of the movie in the caption of the clip as she wrote, “Ishq hai piyaaa…🧡”

Priya Prakash Varrier’s fans rushed to the comments section of the post to heap praise on her singing skill, with one user writing, “Awesome,’ while another person mentioned that Priya had a “lovely voice”.

The Ayan Mukerji directorial stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. It also features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.

The Ayan Mukerji directorial stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. It also features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.

Brahmastra will release in cinemas on September 9.

