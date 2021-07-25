Priya Malik awarded gold medal at 2021 World Cadet Wrestling Championship: Kareena, Abhishek Bachchan and others celebrate the ‘proud moment’

Priya Malik's win at 2021 World Cadet Wrestling Championship comes a day after Mirabai Chanu won silver at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. (Photo: Abhishek Bachchan/Twitter)

Indian Wrestler Priya Malik has won a Gold Medal at the 2021 World Cadet Wrestling Championship. The happy news comes just a day after Mirabai Chanu won silver yesterday at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

A few people mistook Priya Malik for winning gold at the Olympics 2021, but Priya has made a name for herself in another event that is going on in Budapest, Hungary.

Our celebs took to social media to celebrate this proud moment.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared via her Instagram story, “Another proud moment…! Congratulations #PriyaMalik on winning a Gold medal at the World Cadet Wrestling Championships.”

Abhishek Bachchan took to Twitter to post, “Another champion making us all proud. Heartiest congratulations to #PriyaMalik on winning the Gold medal in the World Cadet Wrestling Championship!”

Sunny Deol shared on his Twitter account, “Another day, another win. Congratulations, #Priya_Malik. We are proud of you.💪❤🇮🇳.”

“Congratulations #PriyaMalik! For giving us this golden win at the #WorldCadetWrestling Championship 2021 in Budapest 🙌🏻🇮🇳 #Respect✨,” tweeted Ekta Kapoor.

Smriti Z Irani posted on Twitter, “Girl Power bringing laurels to India! Heartiest congratulations to #PriyaMalik on winning🥇at World Cadet Wrestling Championship in Budapest, Hungary. Proud to see our girls flying high on the world stage.”

Actor Sushant Singh tweeted, “Thank you @mirabai_chanu and now #Priya_Malik for the precious gift of hope and happiness in these dire times. More power to our women.”

Sai Dharam Tej tweeted, “And it’s gold for India…thank you #priyamalik we are proud of you 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼,” while Lakshmi Manchu wrote, “Another Proud Moment for India! 😍 #PriyaMalik wins GOLD at the World Cadet Wrestling Championship held in Hungary. What a splendid moment to see another Indian WOMAN bring glory to our country. 💪🏼.”

Here are all the congratulatory messages for Priya Malik:

Priya Malik won gold in the 73 kg world cadet wrestling championship by beating Belarus 5-0.