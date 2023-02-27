scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Priya Banerjee on her relationship with Prateik Babbar and their viral post: ‘Didn’t expect it’

Actor Prateik Babbar, who is the son of Raj Babbar and Smita Patil, previously dated actor Amy Jackson. He married producer Sanya Sagar in 2019, but the couple called it quits a year later.

priya banerjeeActor Priya Banerjee is dating Prateik Babbar. (Photo: Priya/Instagram)
Actor Prateik Babbar has found love once again, this time with actor Priya Banerjee. The couple made their relationship ‘Instagram official’ on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. Speaking about the same, Priya, who has appeared in films like Joru and Kiss, said it felt nice to fall in love.

The actor, who has been seen in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu movies, told Hindustan Times, “It is always very nice to fall in love. I’ve known him (Prateik) for a while. We just made it official. We thought it was time… We have been together since last year, and it was Valentine’s Day, so (we thought) why not, right?.”

 

A post shared by prateik babbar (@_prat)

When asked why didn’t the two make things official earlier, Priya said they held back from doing it since they are both private people, adding, “We both are a little private, when it comes to stuff like this. You want to be spoken about your work, not your relationship. I think all actors are like that. The moment you talk about relationships, the whole focus shifts there.”

On February 14, when the actors shared photos of their tattoos which comprised of each other’s initials (PB) and an infinity sign, the post was shared widely and appreciated by their fans. Speaking about their fans’ reaction, Priya said, “We were very happy that everybody was happy for us. It was a very happy moment because we didn’t expect it to go viral.”

First published on: 27-02-2023 at 15:42 IST
