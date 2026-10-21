Actor says she went from lead heroine to a cameo after refusing to serve director food

Actor Priti Sapru has recalled her experiences on the sets of Avtaar, Jagir and Laawaris, claiming that her roles were changed after disagreements with filmmakers. In a conversation with Bollywood Thikana, she spoke about walking out of a set after feeling disrespected, refusing to serve food to a filmmaker and confronting Prakash Mehra after he called her “crazy” during a difficult period in her life.

Recalling the 1983 film Avtaar, which starred Rajesh Khanna and Shabana Azmi, Priti said she was upset when the choreographer addressed the lead actors by their names but referred to her and Sachin Pilgaonkar simply as “the boy and the girl”. She said she felt she was being treated like a junior artiste and walked off the set.

“During the shoot of Avtaar, there was a song sequence and Suresh Master ji was the choreographer. When the shoot was underway, he asked for Kakaji (Rajesh Khanna) and Shabana ji by name. But instead of calling Sachin and me by our names, he said, ‘Call the boy and the girl.’ I wondered if we were junior artistes. I left the set and walked away.”

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Priti played Shobha, the wife of Ramesh, in Avtaar. Directed by Mohan Kumar, the film revolved around an ageing couple dealing with their sons’ neglect after years of sacrifice for their family.

Priti Sapru says her role in Jagir was reduced

Priti also recalled an unpleasant experience on the sets of Jagir, the 1984 film directed by Pramod Chakravorty. She said she had attended actor Danny Denzongpa’s birthday celebration on the second day of the shoot, when the entire unit had been invited. She recalled Pramod Chakravorty arriving after wrapping up work and asked her to serve him food.

“I had gone to Danny ji’s birthday celebration. It was only the second day of shooting, and the entire unit had been invited. I remember Pramod Chakravorty ji must have arrived after pack-up, tired and late. He had this habit, as some big filmmakers did, of expecting actors to flatter them.

“As soon as he arrived, he said, ‘Priti, please serve me some food.’ I wondered why he was asking me to do that. I was an actor in the film. Why should I serve him food? Madan ji, Danny ji’s secretary, told me, ‘Priti, just serve it. What difference does it make?’ But I said no.”

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She claimed that her role was significantly reduced the following day, with her being made to stand behind veteran actor Amrish Puri. Priti said she confronted the filmmaker about the change, as the role she had been told about when the script was narrated to her was different from what she was being asked to perform.

“The next day, he positioned me behind Amrish Puri ji. I told him, ‘Sir, the role you narrated to me sounds completely different from what I am being asked to do now.’ I asked him to put my name under guest appearances because I had already completed a day of shooting.”

“He told me, ‘I have Zeenat Aman. I will not give your name.’ He also told me that I would not last in the film industry.”

Jagir featured Dharmendra, Zeenat Aman, Danny Denzongpa and Amrish Puri, among others.

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Priti Sapru recalls clash with Prakash Mehra after her father’s death

Priti also spoke about her experience working on Laawaris, the 1981 film directed by Prakash Mehra and starring Amitabh Bachchan and Zeenat Aman. She said her father had died less than 40 days before she travelled to Kashmir for the shoot, and she was still grieving during filming.

“I had lost my father, and it had not even been 40 days since his death. I was shooting for Laawaris in Kashmir. I was in such a state that after every shot, I would go and stand by myself on the side.”

“Prakash Mehra ji was a very big filmmaker at the time. He apparently asked Suresh Oberoi that I seemed a little crazy, saying that Sapru Sahab’s daughter would go and stand alone after every shot.”

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Priti said Suresh Oberoi later told her what Prakash Mehra had said. When she encountered the filmmaker, she confronted him directly.

“I used to get angry very quickly. When I saw Prakash Mehra ji, I asked him, ‘Did you say that I am crazy?’ He replied that it was a matter of opinion. I told him, ‘Other people’s opinions do not matter to me.’”

Priti acknowledged that directly challenging a filmmaker of Prakash Mehra’s stature was unusual, particularly for a newcomer. She said her grief may have affected her state of mind at the time, but she did not believe she had done anything on set to warrant being called crazy.

“Someone new in the industry would not normally speak to a filmmaker of Prakash Mehra ji’s stature like that today. I did, perhaps because I was not in the right frame of mind after my father’s death. His assistant came to me and asked me to apologise to him. I refused. I said he had no right to call me crazy when I had done nothing wrong on the set. I did not apologise.”

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Priti further said that the role she had initially been offered in Laawaris was different from the one she eventually played, claiming that it was changed during the making of the film.

Who is Priti Sapru?

Priti Sapru is an actor and filmmaker known primarily for her work in Punjabi cinema, alongside appearances in Hindi films. She is the daughter of veteran actor D.K. Sapru and the sister of actor Tej Sapru and screenwriter Reema Rakesh Nath. She appeared in Hindi films such as Laawaris (1981) and Avtaar (1983), and went on to become a familiar face in Punjabi cinema through films including Nimmo and Qurbani Jatt Di. She has also worked as a writer and director.