Prithviraj trailer: Akshay Kumar-Manushi Chhillar film celebrates ‘true love, valour and dharm’

Akshay Kumar-starrer Prithviraj is all about grandeur, patriotism and bravery. The Yash Raj Film’s latest magnum opus has been in the news for a long time, and going by the trailer which released on Monday, we know how its team has pulled all stops to make it an impressive historical drama.

Prithviraj trailer is loaded with heavy-duty dialogues and dollops of histrionics. From larger-than-life war sequences to the exuberant art direction, it looks like YRF has left no stone unturned to give audience a historical drama that aims at doing justice to the plot.

Akshay Kumar in the titular role of Prithviraj Chauhan looks convincing, considering we’ve seen him deliver intense dialogues in his films too. The supporting cast including Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood give a deja vu of their earlier work. Manushi Chhillar gets a decent amount of screen time in the trailer and looks enchanting as Prithviraj Chauhan’s wife Sanyogita. While Ashutosh Rana has a fleeting appearance, actor Manav Vij plays Muhammad of Ghori.

Watch Akshay Kumar-Manushi Chhillar’s Prithviraj trailer

Based on medieval poet Chand Bardai’s epic poem Prithviraj Raso, the period drama sees Akshay playing the Rajput emperor with former Miss World Manushi Chhillar as Sanyogita. This is her Bollywood debut.

Earlier, the teaser of Prithviraj showed us the scale of the movie’s ambition. As a king for whom thousands were ready to lay down their lives, the clip focussed on his valour on the battlefield and how he took on the invader Muhammad of Ghori.

The movie is written and directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi. In an earlier interview, the director who brought us Chanakya, Mohalla Assi and Pinjar, spoke about how he has been living with the story for almost two decades. “Prithviraj is my dream project. It’s a script that I have nurtured for a long, long time because of the extensive research work that was needed before I even attempted to make a film on this mighty and legendary king. To be precise, Prithviraj’s final research took about six months for me to be fully satisfied that every single fact was checked multiple times,” Dwivedi said.

Akshay, meanwhile, termed Prithviraj as a synergy of “history, patriotism, the portrayal of the values that we should live by, and also tells a story of love that is rare to find.” He said he was awed by Prithviraj Chauhan’s story. “The more I read about him, the more I was awed by how he lived and breathed every single second of his glorious life for his country and his values,” the actor said.

Prithviraj also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Manav Vij, Ashutosh Rana, Sakshi Tanwar, and Lalit Tiwari. It is produced by Yash Raj Films and will release on June 3.