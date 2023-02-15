Prithviraj Sukumaran shares photo with Aamir Khan: ‘Inspiration, Idol’

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Aamir Khan recently attended the wedding of Walt Disney India and Star India president K Madhavan’s son, Gautam Madhavan, in Jaipur, Rajasthan. On Wednesday, Prithviraj took to Instagram to share a photo with Aamir from the wedding. The Kaapa actor called Aamir his ‘inspiration’ and ‘idol’.

In the picture, Aamir and Prithviraj look dapper in white as they share a hearty laugh. Prithviraj captioned the image, “Inspiration, Idol. #AamirKhan”

Besides Prithviraj Sukumaran and Aamir Khan, Gautam Madhavan’s wedding was attended by the likes of Karan Johar, Mohanlal, Kamal Haasan and Akshay Kumar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prithviraj Sukumaran (@therealprithvi)

Videos and photos from the wedding had gone viral. In one video, Akshay and Mohanlal were seen doing bhangra. The video was shared by Akshay, who wrote in the caption, “I’ll forever remember this dance with you @mohanlal Sir. Absolutely memorable moment.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Meanwhile, Prithviraj is jointly producing the film Selfiee with Karan Johar. The movie, starring Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi, is the Hindi remake of Prithviraj starrer Driving License. Prithviraj will also be seen in Telugu film Salaar alongside Prabhas and Shruti Haasan.

Aamir Khan is currently on a break from acting. After the failure of his last outing Laal Singh Chaddha, the actor announced that he is going to take a break from acting and focus on his family and production ventures. However, Aamir did a cameo in Kajol starrer Salaam Venky.