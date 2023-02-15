scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Advertisement

Prithviraj Sukumaran shares photo with Aamir Khan: ‘Inspiration, Idol’

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Aamir Khan recently attended Gautam Madhavan’s wedding in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Prithviraj SukumaranAamir Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran at a wedding in Jaipur. ([Photo: Instagram/therealprithvi)
Listen to this article
Prithviraj Sukumaran shares photo with Aamir Khan: ‘Inspiration, Idol’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Aamir Khan recently attended the wedding of Walt Disney India and Star India president K Madhavan’s son, Gautam Madhavan, in Jaipur, Rajasthan. On Wednesday, Prithviraj took to Instagram to share a photo with Aamir from the wedding. The Kaapa actor called Aamir his ‘inspiration’ and ‘idol’.

In the picture, Aamir and Prithviraj look dapper in white as they share a hearty laugh. Prithviraj captioned the image, “Inspiration, Idol. #AamirKhan”

Besides Prithviraj Sukumaran and Aamir Khan, Gautam Madhavan’s wedding was attended by the likes of Karan Johar, Mohanlal, Kamal Haasan and Akshay Kumar.

 

Also Read |Akshay Kumar-Mohanlal do the bhangra, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar and Kamal Haasan join them at Jaipur wedding. Watch

Videos and photos from the wedding had gone viral. In one video, Akshay and Mohanlal were seen doing bhangra. The video was shared by Akshay, who wrote in the caption, “I’ll forever remember this dance with you @mohanlal Sir. Absolutely memorable moment.”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Meanwhile, Prithviraj is jointly producing the film Selfiee with Karan Johar. The movie, starring Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi, is the Hindi remake of Prithviraj starrer Driving License. Prithviraj will also be seen in Telugu film Salaar alongside Prabhas and Shruti Haasan.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 15, 2023: Know about Geo-heritage Sites and Geo-relics...
UPSC Key- February 15, 2023: Know about Geo-heritage Sites and Geo-relics...
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...

Aamir Khan is currently on a break from acting. After the failure of his last outing Laal Singh Chaddha, the actor announced that he is going to take a break from acting and focus on his family and production ventures. However, Aamir did a cameo in Kajol starrer Salaam Venky.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-02-2023 at 20:11 IST
Next Story

UPSC Key- February 15, 2023: Know about Geo-heritage Sites and Geo-relics, Deputy Speaker and I-T search and survey

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Aryan Khan, 8 celebrity photos
Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Aryan Khan: 8 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close