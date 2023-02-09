Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding: Prithviraj Sukumaran poses with wife Supriya, Juhi Chawla flaunts her ‘Indian-ness’

After keeping their fans guessing for months, actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot in a lavish wedding in Jaisalmer. The festivities were attended by Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, Juhi Chawla as well as Prithviraj Sukumaran and his wife Supriya. Prithviraj, who has worked in Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil cinema, posed with Karan Johar during the wedding festivities. The photos have been doing the rounds on social media.

While Prithviraj wore a white shervani, wife Supriya was clad in an orange lehenga for a wedding function. Filmmaker Karan Johar decided to opt for black and gold ethnic look for the festivities.

Earlier, Juhi Chawla had shared her look for the wedding at Suryagarh hotel. Juhi looked stunning in a red embroidered sharara set from Shyamal & Bhumika, which she paired with a baby pink dupatta. The actor left her hair and open, and a signature maang tika and a choker neckpiece completed the look. “Flaunting my Indian-ness,” Juhi Chawla wrote in the caption. Prior to the wedding functions, Juhi had shared photos of her ‘desi breakfast’ in Jaisalmer and also posted a collage of photos of herself getting down from a chartered plane. “Phone booth right at the airport,” she captioned the second picture.

Sidharth and Kiara, who have been in a relationship for several years now prior to their 2021 film Shershaah, tied on February 7, with close family and friends at Suryagarh palace. Kiara’s co-star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana were expected to attend the wedding, but Upasana apologised to the bride as she wished the newlyweds after the wedding for not being able to attend the festivities. She commented on Kiara’s wedding photos on Instagram, “Congratulations. This is so beautiful. Sorry we couldn’t be there. Lots of love to both of you.” Kiara and Ram are working on their second film together, tentatively titled, RC 15. Other celebrities flooded Kiara and Sidharth with loving wishes and congratulations. The couple is expected to host a reception in Delhi as well as one in Mumbai.