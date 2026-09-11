Prithviraj recalls arguments with Meghna Gulzar on Daayra set: ‘She won every argument’

On Friday, the makers of Daayra unveiled the song “Sach Ka Daayra”, written by veteran lyricist Gulzar. The song launch was attended by actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, director Meghna Gulzar and Gulzar. During the event, the cast and crew shared several anecdotes from the film’s set, including one about the arguments between Prithviraj and Meghna during the shoot.

Daayra marks Prithviraj‘s first collaboration with Meghna. Known for predominantly working in the Malayalam film industry, Prithviraj called Daayra a “difficult” film to make.

“Daayra is the kind of film that requires the director to stay brutally objective. This is one film where I have had the maximum number of arguments with the director, and every single one was won by Meghna,” said the Khalifa actor.

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He continued, “She had answers to every why, not just from me but also from a very different perspective put forth by Kareena, or even the crew. I am just glad I could be a part of the film.”

Speaking about the contradictions within his character, Raman, the 43-year-old actor admitted that he remains conflicted about him. “I am still not able to agree with the entirety of Raman, but I am also not able to disagree with Raman. Prithviraj is not sure about Raman. I have had arguments, but Meghna has answers. I don’t think anybody will be able to walk away from the theatre easily by picking a side. I hope there is a conversation about the film after it ends,” he said.

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Prithviraj, who is accustomed to having cinematic introduction shots where he walks in slow motion, also admitted that he had an “argument” with Meghna about it too. “The cinema that I have been associated with for several years is a template of South Indian cinema. I enjoy doing that actually. I am a narcissist (laughs). I love seeing myself walking in slow motion. I love those shots. I would keep joking with Meghna, asking her, ‘Where is the slow-motion shot?’” said the actor.

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Recalling an incident related to this, Meghna Gulzar told the audience, “He asked me to show his introduction in slow motion. He saw that, and then he said, ‘Background actors get introduced like this in Malayalam films’ (laughs). He would keep me on my toes.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who plays Ajooni, a cop, in Daayara, confessed that Meghna Gulzar deprived her of “expressions” during the shoot. The actor said, “She is a taskmaster who keeps everyone under control. She is very loving and kind, but on set, she has a command.”

Kareena claimed that even after 26 years of her career, she felt like a “newcomer” on Meghna’s set. The Singham Again actor stated, “In 26 years of my career, I have never come across a director like Meghna. It makes me feel like a newcomer. I would rush to the set half an hour prior because I didn’t want Meghna to get upset. I just have to always be in check. This has brought a different dimension to my personality.”

Speaking about legendary filmmaker-lyricist Gulzar, Kareena Kapoor said she feels “nervous” yet “privileged” to share the stage with him. “This is a very big moment in any actor’s life, to share the same stage as Gulzar saab,” said Kareena.

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Kareena also spoke about her career coming full circle, recalling how her mother-in-law, Sharmila Tagore, had worked in Gulzar’s films, while she is now working with his daughter, Meghna Gulzar. “The circle is complete because her daughter-in-law got to work with his daughter. So, for me, it’s a full circle. ‘Woh career hi kya jismein Gulzar saab ka ek gaana na ho’ (What’s a career without a song by Gulzar saab!),” Kareena said.

Prithviraj, too, expressed his admiration for Gulzar and his work. “I am a bit in awe. I am a huge fan of Gulzar saab,” he said, before praising the veteran lyricist’s “ornate” vocabulary and adding that he could listen to him speak all day.

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Both actors also spoke about Meghna Gulzar’s eye for detail on set. The filmmaker then recalled a funny incident when she noticed that the sleeves of Prithviraj’s shirt appeared to be getting tighter as the shoot progressed and wondered what had changed.

Responding to her observation, Prithviraj revealed with a laugh that he had been undergoing a physical transformation for another film. “I was undergoing a transformation for another film that I am doing, Varanasi,” he said.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar and starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, Daayra is produced by Pen Studios and Junglee Music. The film is slated to release on September 18.