Prithviraj new trailer: Akshay Kumar is ‘Hindustan Ka Sher’. Watch video

A new trailer of Bollywood movie Prithviraj was unveiled by the makers on Tuesday. In the trailer, Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj Chauhan is seen brandishing his sword, and swearing to take down anyone who threatens the idea of Hindustan.

In the clip, we also see Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood’s characters extol the virtues of Prithviraj Chauhan through flowery language.

At one point, we are shown how progressive Prihtviraj Chauhan was, especially for that period. In a scene, we see some people asking Prithviraj to shut down Manushi Chhillar’s Sanyogita as she dared to argue about a subject when surrounded by men. But then Prithviraj turns towards the sabha and says that he does not believe in silencing women.

Also starring Sakshi Tanwar and Ashutosh Rana, the Chandraprakash Dwivedi directorial is slated to hit theatres on June 3.