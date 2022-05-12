scorecardresearch
Prithviraj’s Hari Har song celebrates the valour of the warrior king. Watch video

Prithviraj's Hari Har song has been composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, with lyrics by Varun Grover, and vocals by Adarsh Shinde.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 12, 2022 12:50:12 pm
akshay kumarAkshay Kumar starrer Prithviraj releases on June 3.

The first song of Prithviraj titled ‘Hari Har’ was released on Thursday. Set against visuals of his bravery on the battlefield, his kindness towards his people, and his love for Sanyogita, the song’s lyrics are an ode to the warrior king. The track appears to be the theme song of the film starring Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chillar, Sonu Sood, Sanjay Dutt, Manav Vij among others.

The dramatic and energetic song has been composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, with lyrics by Varun Grover, and vocals by Adarsh Shinde.

The battlefield visuals of the Chandraprakash Dwivedi film are grand and could provide a wholesome big screen experience for the audience. While the song does provide the audience with some new visuals, it largely carries the same shots that we earlier saw in the film’s trailer.

Akshay spoke about the song in a statement and said, “According to me, Hari Har is the soul of the film and salutes the daredevil spirit of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan who sacrificed everything to protect his motherland from the merciless invader, Mohammad of Ghor. Hari Har is brimming with the mighty king’s resolve to protect India which is why I connect so deeply with the song.”

The film is inspired by the text of Prithviraj Raso, the epic poem by Chand Bardai. “I want to say that in my 30 years of career, I am doing such a big historical for the first time. It’s a matter of pride for me that I was offered this film. Mera jeevan safal hogaya ke mujhe yeh mauka mila. (I feel humbled that I got this opportunity)” Akshay previously said at the trailer launch.

Prithviraj releases in theatres on June 3.

