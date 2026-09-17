Prithviraj agrees cinema influences society but says films mirror current realities

Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kareena Kapoor Khan and filmmaker Meghna Gulzar, who are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Daayra, discussed cinema’s influence on society at the 16th edition of The Indian Express series Expresso. The trio spoke about the responsibility of filmmakers, the role of audiences and how cinema often reflects the society it emerges from.

The conversation explored whether filmmakers should be held responsible for the impact their stories have on audiences. While Meghna said that cinema should not be viewed only through the lens of its negative influence, Prithviraj pointed out that films are also shaped by the realities around us.

‘When we depict the negative, we do it in order to try to fix it’

Meghna Gulzar questioned why cinema’s responsibility is often discussed only in the context of negative influences. She pointed out that films also portray family values, functional relationships and positive aspects of society.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

“Why do we always have to look at everything in one dimension? If there is a responsibility on cinema to propagate certain things, then it is also the responsibility of the audience consuming that cinema to follow what the cinema is propagating. It is not like we only depict the malaise of society. We make a lot of films on the joint family system, family values and positive, functional relationships. Can we ensure that everybody imbibes that as well? Because we are constantly blamed for inspiring the negative. However, when we depict the negative, we do it in order to try to fix it rather than use it as an influence in any way.”

ALSO READ: Before Bigg Boss 20, fans spent over Rs 11 cr to make Qazi Touqeer win Fame Gurukul

‘Cinema is more than anything else a mirror of the times’

Prithviraj agreed that cinema is a powerful medium but said its influence cannot be viewed independently of the society from which films emerge. According to the actor, filmmakers often draw inspiration from the realities surrounding them.

“I agree and understand that cinema is an immensely powerful medium. I am not going to sit here and say, ‘No, cinema doesn’t influence.’ Cinema does influence. We also need to be aware of the fact that cinema, more often than not, is a reflection of the current society we live in. The inspiration for cinema is vastly derived from the society around us. So cinema is, more than anything else, a mirror of the times and the society we live in.”

Story continues below this ad

Speaking about Daayra specifically, Prithviraj said the film’s relevance comes from the reality it portrays.

“Why is a film like Daayra relevant? Because this is not born out of some fictional piece of imagination. The need to make a film like Daayra is born out of the reality we live in today. I wish, I hope and pray that we reach a time and place where a film like Daayra is redundant, but unfortunately, it is not. It is significant for the times we live in.”

Prithviraj also pointed to the difference between cinema influencing audiences and audiences directly replicating what they see on screen.

“So I know we take a lot of flak for influencing society in a wrong way, but if cinema did influence people with every piece of art we make, half of India would be romancing their girlfriends and wives as Shah Rukh romances Kajol. But that’s not the case anymore. So yes, cinema does influence, but cinema is also influenced by society.”

Story continues below this ad

‘I want people to go twice over to think it through more’

Kareena Kapoor Khan said she believes Daayra could remain relevant to audiences over the years because viewers may interpret the film differently depending on when they watch it.

“I definitely believe that Daayra is going to be one film that is going to stand the test of time. It is going to be a film that people probably would watch again and again because they will have different views, emotions and thoughts at different times. I want people to go twice over to think it through more. A film like this does mirror society, but it is the need of the hour more than anything else. I am so happy that we had the opportunity to portray these characters,” said Kareena.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar and starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, Daayra is produced by Pen Studios and Junglee Music. The film is slated to release on September 18, with Kareena playing DCP Ajooni Kohli and Prithviraj portraying DCP Raman Kumar.