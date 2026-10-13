Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Akriti Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw reconcile after calling off engagement: ‘I was misguided’
Akriti Agarwal and Indian cricketer, Prithvi Shaw have reconciled after calling off their engagement.
Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw and actor Akriti Agarwal have reconciled their relationship, after publicly announcing the end of their engagement in September. On October 12, Akriti issued a clarification post on her Instagram account stating that she was “misguided” and they’ve come to realise that they are “enough” for each other.
Akriti Agarwal’s Instagram post read: “When I called off our engagement, I let the opinions of people close to me who seemed to know our relationship better than we did – influence how I saw my fiancé and our relationship. I feel I was misguided, and I made a decision without giving us the honest conversation we deserved.”
Adding further, Akriti took “responsibility” of her previous decision pertaining to this relationship, and wrote, “I take responsibility for that decision and the hurt it caused. We have since spoken openly, understood each other and chosen to be together again. Together, we are enough for each other, and we don’t need anyone else. This time, I want our future to be guided by our own understanding, trust and love. Please respect our decision as we begin again.”
Also Read: Dr Nene didn’t recognise Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan at wedding; didn’t watch Madhuri films
Akriti, a Telugu actor, and Prithvi, announced their engagement in March 2026. Around July, the cryptic posts shared by her, hinted at some turbulence within their relationship. Post which, she unfollowed him and archived all the photographs of them together.
However, she issued a series of another Instagram stories clarifying that the cryptic posts were not about Prithvi.
She shared another story where she said that it was “easy” for a public figure’s image to be “affected by assumptions.”
As of now, Akriti has restored all the Instagram posts of her and Prithvi, but has turned off the comments for the posts.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05