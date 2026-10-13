Akriti Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw reconcile after calling off engagement: ‘I was misguided’

Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw and actor Akriti Agarwal have reconciled their relationship, after publicly announcing the end of their engagement in September. On October 12, Akriti issued a clarification post on her Instagram account stating that she was “misguided” and they’ve come to realise that they are “enough” for each other.

Akriti Agarwal’s Instagram post read: “When I called off our engagement, I let the opinions of people close to me who seemed to know our relationship better than we did – influence how I saw my fiancé and our relationship. I feel I was misguided, and I made a decision without giving us the honest conversation we deserved.”