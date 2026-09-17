Prithvi Shaw, Akriti Agarwal break up months after engagement: ‘Not meant to be’

Cricketer Prithvi Shaw and influencer-actor Akriti Agarwal have called off their engagement, just months after announcing it. Akriti took to Instagram to share a note announcing their separation, saying that the couple had mutually decided to go their separate ways due to different goals and circumstances.

Sharing the note on Instagram, Akriti Agarwal wrote, “With a heavy heart, I would like to share that my fiancé and I have decided to part ways due to different goals and circumstances for our future.”

She added, “As much as we love and care for each other, we have come to accept that our paths are not meant to be together. With our responsibilities and circumstances we are currently facing, we have mutually decided to go our separate ways. I genuinely wish nothing but the best, peace, and happiness for both of us as we move forward.”