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Prithvi Shaw, Akriti Agarwal break up months after engagement: ‘Not meant to be’
Prithvi Shaw and Agarwal announced their engagement in March 2026, sharing several pictures from the ceremony that went viral on social media.
Cricketer Prithvi Shaw and influencer-actor Akriti Agarwal have called off their engagement, just months after announcing it. Akriti took to Instagram to share a note announcing their separation, saying that the couple had mutually decided to go their separate ways due to different goals and circumstances.
Sharing the note on Instagram, Akriti Agarwal wrote, “With a heavy heart, I would like to share that my fiancé and I have decided to part ways due to different goals and circumstances for our future.”
She added, “As much as we love and care for each other, we have come to accept that our paths are not meant to be together. With our responsibilities and circumstances we are currently facing, we have mutually decided to go our separate ways. I genuinely wish nothing but the best, peace, and happiness for both of us as we move forward.”
Akriti then requested her fans and the media not to give their separation a negative narrative and urged them to respect their decision.
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“I kindly request everyone to respect our privacy during this difficult time and refrain from speculating or making assumptions about the reasons behind our decision. Thank you for understanding and respecting our space,” she wrote.
In her Instagram Story, Akriti Agarwal wrote: “Bappa, I promise that with this visarjan, I will let go of all my sorrow, pain and problems. And when you meet your Akriti next year, I promise you will see a completely different version of me — someone who will choose herself, keep herself as a priority and walk into the next chapter with a stronger heart.”
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Akriti’s announcement comes two months after she shared a cryptic note that sparked speculation about trouble in their relationship. At the time, she wrote, “I got cheated so many times, yet I never said a word. Still can’t believe that after taking one step ahead… Everything is true every rumour is true. What you see on social media about him.”
The post quickly gained attention, with several social media users speculating that she was referring to Prithvi Shaw and alleging that the cricketer had cheated on her.
Akriti Agarwal later clarified the situation in another post, writing, “Misunderstood by many!”
She explained, “Just want to clear something up. I never mentioned my fiancé’s name, nor did I say that our engagement was called off or that we had separated. It was unfortunate that many people assumed it was about him.”
“We are happy together, still engaged, and doing absolutely fine. This has also made me realise how easy it is for a public figure’s image and reputation to be affected by assumptions. A single post, without any names or context, can lead people to draw conclusions that aren’t true,” Akriti added.
The influencer-actor had also said that she made the clarification to protect her partner’s dignity.
However, her latest post has now confirmed that the couple have gone their separate ways. Following the announcement, some fans referenced her earlier cryptic posts, with one commenting, “You will find someone who is loyal to you.”
Prithvi Shaw and Akriti Agarwal announced their engagement in March 2026, sharing several pictures from the ceremony that went viral on social media. The couple frequently shared pictures and videos featuring each other.
Following their separation, Prithvi’s Instagram profile currently features just one post, dating back to 2016. Meanwhile, Akriti has removed their engagement pictures and several other posts featuring the two.
Akriti Agarwal was last seen in the Telugu film Trimukha.
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