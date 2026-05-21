‘Imaginary similarities’: Pritam reacts to Cocktail 2′ ‘Mashooqa’ plagiarism allegations

Ahead of its release, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming film Cocktail 2 has been creating a lot of buzz. The makers recently released their latest song “Mashooqa”, however, it went viral for all the wrong reasons. Netizens alleged that the tune of the song was copied from a 1993 Italian track “Se So Arrubate A Nonna.” Some people even took a dig at music composer Pritam and brought back older allegations of plagiarism. Pritam addressed these allegations on social media and expressed his displeasure over them.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he wrote on his Story, “Every single one of my song releases comes with a set of self-appointed music detectives, who have created a new genre called ‘imaginary similarities’. Same people, same ‘inspired by’ thesis.. Boss, at this point, you are my unpaid PR team..I just want to say guys, NOT NICE. (sic)”