‘I’m an international star’: The royal surprise Parmeet Sethi got at a London restaurant

Parmeet Sethi and Archana Puran Singh have built a loyal audience through their family vlogs, sharing everything from everyday moments at home to their travels together. In one of their recent vlogs, the couple recalled an unusual incident involving Parmeet during a visit to London, where, he claimed, the princess of Bahrain paid for his meal without ever introducing herself.

‘Princess of Bahrain paid my restaurant bill’

Recounting the episode, Parmeet said he had stepped away for a washroom break after finishing his meal at a London restaurant. On his way, he bumped into a few people who recognised him and greeted him. However, the bigger surprise awaited him when he returned to his table. “Main vaapas aaya, time came for the bill. They said, ‘It’s already been paid’. Maine kaha, ‘Kisne pay kiya, there must be a mistake?’ So they told me, Baharian ki princesses. Woh peeche waali table pe baithe the. Basically, unhone mujhe recognize kiya tha, aur unhone mera bill pay kar diya aur phir woh chale gaye. Bina kuch bole, bina hello bhi bole, kuch nahi. Nothing at all (When the bill came, I was told, ‘It’s already been paid.’ I asked, “Who paid it?” They said, ‘The princesses of Bahrain.’ They were sitting at a table behind me. Apparently, they had recognised me, paid my bill, and then left. They didn’t say a word, not even hello. Nothing at all).”