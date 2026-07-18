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‘I’m an international star’: The royal surprise Parmeet Sethi got at a London restaurant
Parmeet Sethi recalls how the princesses of Bahrain secretly paid his restaurant bill during a London visit.
Parmeet Sethi and Archana Puran Singh have built a loyal audience through their family vlogs, sharing everything from everyday moments at home to their travels together. In one of their recent vlogs, the couple recalled an unusual incident involving Parmeet during a visit to London, where, he claimed, the princess of Bahrain paid for his meal without ever introducing herself.
‘Princess of Bahrain paid my restaurant bill’
Recounting the episode, Parmeet said he had stepped away for a washroom break after finishing his meal at a London restaurant. On his way, he bumped into a few people who recognised him and greeted him. However, the bigger surprise awaited him when he returned to his table. “Main vaapas aaya, time came for the bill. They said, ‘It’s already been paid’. Maine kaha, ‘Kisne pay kiya, there must be a mistake?’ So they told me, Baharian ki princesses. Woh peeche waali table pe baithe the. Basically, unhone mujhe recognize kiya tha, aur unhone mera bill pay kar diya aur phir woh chale gaye. Bina kuch bole, bina hello bhi bole, kuch nahi. Nothing at all (When the bill came, I was told, ‘It’s already been paid.’ I asked, “Who paid it?” They said, ‘The princesses of Bahrain.’ They were sitting at a table behind me. Apparently, they had recognised me, paid my bill, and then left. They didn’t say a word, not even hello. Nothing at all).”
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Looking back at the incident with humour, Parmeet added, “Toh tab se main apne aap se bolta hoon, ‘Tum log toh sirf star ho, main international star’ (Ever since then, I tell them, ‘You all are just stars; I’m an international star’).” Joining in on the banter, Archana quipped, “Uske baad se jab bhi koi bill aa jaata hai, he says tum log pay karo, mere bill toh already paid ho chuke hote hain (After that, whenever a bill arrives, he jokes, “You guys pay it. My bills have already been paid).”
About Parmeet Sethi
Parmeet Sethi is best known for playing Kuljeet Singh in Aditya Chopra’s Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Over the years, he has appeared in films such as Dhadkan (2000), Om Jai Jagadish (2002), Lakshya (2004), Baabul (2006), Dil Dhadakne Do (2015), Rustom (2016), and Laila Majnu (2018). In 2010, he made his directorial debut with Badmaash Company.
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