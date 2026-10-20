Prince William calls Karan Johar an ‘icon’, plans to watch K3G: ‘He’s being modest’

Karan Johar is one of the biggest Indian film directors and recently, he met the Prince of Wales, Prince William in London for the Earthshot Prize, a global environmental award, founded by Prince William and The Royal Foundation. After his interaction with Karan Johar, a journalist asked Prince William to describe his meeting with one of Bollywood’s “biggest directors” Karan Johar.

She asked, “You had a link up with one of Bollywood’s biggest directors, Karan Johar. How was it meeting him?” The William started by calling him “modest” upon hearing his introduction by the journalist. He said, “Really cool. I mean, he’s again an icon, and he’s been so helpful in kind of being able to help the Earthshot prize land, well in India. We want to make it a truly Indian Earthshot Prize. It’s the biggest one we’ve done.”