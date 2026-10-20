Prince William calls Karan Johar an ‘icon’, plans to watch K3G: ‘He’s being modest’

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Karan Johar is one of the biggest Indian film directors and recently, he met the Prince of Wales, Prince William in London for the Earthshot Prize, a global environmental award, founded by Prince William and The Royal Foundation. After his interaction with Karan Johar, a journalist asked Prince William to describe his meeting with one of Bollywood’s “biggest directors” Karan Johar.
She asked, “You had a link up with one of Bollywood’s biggest directors, Karan Johar. How was it meeting him?” The William started by calling him “modest” upon hearing his introduction by the journalist. He said, “Really cool. I mean, he’s again an icon, and he’s been so helpful in kind of being able to help the Earthshot prize land, well in India. We want to make it a truly Indian Earthshot Prize. It’s the biggest one we’ve done.”
Watch the video:
View this post on Instagram
He was then asked if he has ever watched any of Karan Johar’s Bollywood films. “Have you watched any of his Bollywood films yet? Because he has made some incredible classic Bollywood movies that a lot of us Brits (Britishers) actually have grown up with. So has he told you about any yet?”
Prince William responded, “No, he’s being very modest. But I’m sure as time goes on, he’ll introduce some more films to me.” The journalist then asked William to check out Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…aka K3G. The journalist continued, “Yeah, we all say K3G anyway. If you meet Karan again, ‘Tell him, I’m going to watch your film K3G, he’ll love you.'” “Okay got it, I’ll mention that too when I see him,” he said.
Also Read: Ramayana producer unveils massive universe plan with spin-offs, games, theme parks
The Earthshot Prize is a two-day summit with the award ceremony concluding on November 17, 2026. This is for the first time that the global awards ceremony is being held in India.
On the other hand, Karan Johar is also concluding his iconic talk show, Koffee With Karan. The first episode of the last season, featured Salman Khan, and several anecdotes were shared. They largely discussed how the film industry has changed; and the episode is being followed by one of the most loved couples, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, who are also promoting their recently released film, Ranabaali.
He also announced Student of The Year with Shanaya Kapoor but not as a glamorous campus rivalry. Karan has taken it in a darker direction and has presented it as a series on JioHotstar. The caption of the announcement post read: “Nostalgia is working overtime this week!!! As we complete 14 years of our beloved SOTY franchise…we embark on a new journey taking it forward but it’s now in AFTER DARK! Gritty, gory, unabashed and absolute madness!!!! Gear up! Hotstar Specials: Student Of The Year – After Dark, streaming from 13th November, only on JioHotstar.”