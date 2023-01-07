Prince Harry reveals he visited a woman with ‘powers’ after mother Diana’s death, felt his neck grow warm and eyes watering

In his upcoming memoir Spare, Prince Harry will reveal how his grief over the death of his mother Diana, the Princess of Wales, drove him to seek help from a woman who “claimed to have powers”. He avoided describing her as a ‘mystic’ or a ‘psychic’.

According to a Guardian report, even though Harry recognised that there was a chance of ‘humbuggery’, he went to meet the woman because his trusted friends recommended her. He wrote, “The minute we sat down together. I felt an energy around her.” The woman then told him, “Your mother is with you.” Harry replied by saying, “I know. I’ve felt that of late.” The woman told him that Diana was with him ‘right now’ after which Harry’s neck grew warm and his eyes watered.

The woman told Harry his mother knew he was “looking for clarity,” could feel his “confusion,” and knew he had “so many questions.” She told him, “You’re living the life she couldn’t. You’re living the life she wanted for you.” When Harry was 12-years-old, Diana was killed in a car crash in Paris.

Harry asked her for ‘Proof. A sign. Anything.’ The woman then narrated a story about a Christmas ornament and claimed that Diana knew about it because she was there. Harry had earlier narrated a story about how his son Archie accidentally smashed a Christmas tree ornament in the shape of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The woman told Harry, “Your mother says… something about a Christmas ornament? Of a mother? Or a grandmother? It fell? Broke?” Harry replied, “Archie tried to fix it.” The woman said: “Your mother says she had a bit of a giggle about that.”