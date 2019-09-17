Narendra Modi birthday: Ayushmann Khurrana, Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and others wish PM

As Narendra Modi celebrates his 69th birthday today, Bollywood actors shared warm wishes for the Prime Minister on their respective social media handles.

Dream Girl actor Ayushmann Khurrana wrote on Twitter, “May God bless you and our nation with good health and happiness. Happy birthday @narendramodi ji”

Ajay Devgn posted on Twitter, “Many happy returns of the day to the MAN who walks the talk with INDIA, @narendramodi Ji.”

“Wishing you the best of health & happiness on your birthday @narendramodi ji. May our nation soar to greater heights year after year under your leadership and may you continue being the guiding light for India 🙏 Jai hind!,” Sanjay Dutt tweeted.

Vivek Oberoi, who played the titular role in the PM Modi biopic, tweeted, “Many many happy returns of the day to our beloved PM @narendramodi ji 🙏 Here’s a humble birthday wish from a proud Indian. Jai Hind”

Randeep Hooda termed Narendra Modi as the ‘hardest worker’ in a tweet that read, “To the hardest worker in any room. The man who has risen from amongst us,the man who speaks our thoughts,the man who reflects our strengths,the man who inspires a billion hearts #HappyBdayPMModi 🙏”

Friends Let’s meet at India gate tonight, I am reaching by 11:45 pm …

Let’s meet, 🎉 #HappyBdayPMModi pic.twitter.com/otxRkbTdjs — Manoj Tiwari (@ManojTiwariMP) September 16, 2019

Wishing our Honourable Prime Minister shri @narendramodi ji a very Happy Birthday! Thank you for inspiring and leading us by example… I pray for your long and healthy life#happybirthdaynarendramodi #HappyBirthdayPM pic.twitter.com/OCZ7oqt6Pz — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) September 17, 2019

Choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant shared on Twitter, “Happiest Birthday to our Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendrabhai Modi @narendramodi 🙏🙏🙏. May you have a great year of leadership,divine guidance & great health Sir.”

On Monday, actor-turned-politician Manoj Tiwari posted a video on Twitter asking the audience to gather at India Gate at midnight to celebrate PM Narendra Modi’s birthday.

Actor Isha Koppikar also wished PM Modi. She wrote on Twitter, “To the architect of #NewIndia 🇮🇳; one who inspired #SwachhBharat & #AyushmanBharat; one who earned #SabkaVishwas & who created #JanDhan – Sri Narendra Damodardas Modi – Heartiest greetings on your birthday.”