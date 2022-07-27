scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Prem Chopra dismisses death rumours, says someone is ‘deriving sadistic pleasure’ in spreading false information

Veteran actor Prem Chopra said that someone is spreading false rumours about his death.

July 27, 2022 5:54:45 pm
Prem Chopra is quite upset with the recent rumours.

Social media was recently abuzz with rumours of veteran actor Prem Chopra’s demise. However, the actor has cleared up the false news. Chopra said that someone was “deriving sadistic pleasure in wrongly informing people that I am no more.”

The Purab Aur Paschim actor said that he has been receiving such calls since the morning, and has been telling his fans and followers that he is alive. “This is sadism, what else,” he told ETimes. He added, “Here I am, talking to you, absolutely hale and hearty.”

Prem Chopra shared that actor-director Rakesh Roshan also called to check on him. “I wonder who did this to me,” he wondered. He recalled that a few months ago, a similar hoax happened with actor Jeetendra. “That happened about four months ago. This needs to stop, and immediately,” he said.

Known for playing negative roles in Hindi films, Prem Chopra’s line ‘Prem naam hai mera… Prem Chopra’ is still popular with his fans. In an earlier conversation with indianexpress.com, Chopra shared the story behind the popular line from the film Bobby. “Raj Kapoor only told me that a young couple has eloped and I have to catch them. I had to say ‘Prem naam hai mera… Prem Chopra’. When I heard that for the first time, it did not register. During the shoot, I met Prem Nath and told him that I was unhappy with the role. His advice was to do it and believe in Raj Kapoor. He was sure that the film will be a big hit. With his encouragement, I did it to the best of my ability and the dialogue clicked. Even today, wherever I go in the world, people either introduce me with that dialogue or want me to say it. It is so close to my heart that even my book is named Prem Naam hai mera… Prem Chopra,” he recalled.

His popular films include Bobby, Kati Patang, Souten, among others. He was last seen in YRF’s Bunty Aur Babli 2.

