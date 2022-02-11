Preity Zinta to skip IPL 2022 Auction: ‘Cannot leave my little ones and travel to India’

Bollywood actor Preity Zinta, who co-owns the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Punjab Kings, will be skipping the mega auction this year. This is the fifteenth season of IPL and its auction will take place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. Preity shared that she won’t be able to travel to India for the event as she cannot leave her twins alone.

Taking to Instagram, the actor wrote, “This year I’m going to miss the IPL Auction as I cannot leave my little ones and travel to India.” However, Preity has discussed “all things cricket” with her team ahead of the auction.

She added, “The last couple of days have been hectic discussing the auction and all things cricket with our team. I wanted to reach out to our fans and ask them if they have any player suggestions or recommendations for our new team. I would love to know who you wanna see in the red jersey this year. Bring it on folks… I’m all ears #iplauction #throwback.”

Her post elicited some suggestions from her fans. One fan commented, “Bring David Warner in your team it will benefit for u and try rabada also.” Another fan mentioned cricketers who should be added to Punjab Kings, “Shreyas, Hales, Bhuvi,Amit mishra, Deepak Hooda.” A few fans also wrote that they would miss watching the actor during the auction.

In November last year, the Koi Mil Gaya actor announced that she and her husband Gene Goodenough have welcomed twins through surrogacy. “Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family,” she wrote on Instagram, adding that the two are “very excited” about this new phase of their lives.