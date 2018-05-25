Preity Zinta’s flashback Friday is more than a Kal Ho Na Ho moment

Preity Zinta has shared a throwback photo featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan and others. Preity Zinta has shared a throwback photo featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan and others.

After sharing a throwback photo from a film with Salman Khan on Thursday, Preity Zinta has shared yet another picture that has gone viral on the internet. It seems the actor is on a spree of sharing her golden memories with her fans, and this time the photo has Bollywood’s king of romance, Shah Rukh Khan. Preity shared a photo that has SRK, Saif Ali Khan, Priyanka Chopra and quite unrecognisable Arjun Rampal.

“Those were the days when there was no social media and we all liked each other! Today, we like each other’s comments but hardly have time to hang out like this!” Preity Zinta wrote along with the picture.

The picture seems to be from the early 2000s. Preity has also mentioned in her hashtags – #Temptationtour. For those who are unaware, Temptation Tour was led by Shah Rukh Khan and featured Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Arjun Rampal and Priyanka Chopra, and toured across Europe and the United States in the early 2000s.

Those were the days when there was no social media and we all liked each other ! Today we like each other’s comments but hardly have time to hang out like this ! #Temptationtour #Toomuchfun #ThrowbackThursday #Madness #Happiness #Friendship #Ting😘 pic.twitter.com/CASWikFPhh — Preity zinta (@realpreityzinta) May 24, 2018

Interestingly, Preity has shared the screen space with all the stars in the photograph. With Shah Rukh, she worked in two iconic and evergreen films – Dil Se and Kal Ho Na Ho. With Saif, she did a pathbreaking film – Kya Kehna along with KHNH and Salaam Namaste. With Rani Mukerji, Preity appeared in several films like Veer Zara and Chori Chori Chupke Chupke to name a few. And lastly, with Arjun Rampal, the actor was seen in Dil Hai Tumhara.

On the work front, Preity last appeared as a lead in a film titled Ishqk in Paris, which released in 2013. She’s been making public appearances and cameos in films and soon will take over the silver screen with Bhaiyyaji Superhitt alongside Ameesha Patel.

Meanwhile, apart from acting, she has been heading IPL team – Kings XI Punjab since the league’s inception.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd