Preity Zinta thanks Hrithik Roshan for helping out with her twins on a long flight: ‘Such a thoughtful father…’

Bollywood stars and friends Preity Zinta and Hrithik Roshan go back a long way. The two have been close from the very beginning of Roshan’s career, and time has only cemented their friendship.

Zinta recently shared an Instagram post where she thanked Roshan for helping out with her twins, Gia and Jai, on the rather long flight from Los Angeles to India. Hrithik happened to be travelling back to Mumbai as well, and going by Zinta’s note, offered to help her in looking after her babies.

An overwhelmed Zinta, glad of the extra help from her buddy, on Tuesday shared a heartfelt message, expressing her gratitude to the Vikram Vedha actor.

“Many people will walk in and out of your life, but only true friends leave footprints in your heart ❤️❤️Thank you so much @hrithikroshan for going out of your way & helping out with Jai n Gia on such a Long flight. Now I see why you are such an amazing & thoughtful father. I love you the mostest 😍 From hanging out as kids to having kids, I really am proud to see how far we have come & grown together. #friendslikefamily #travelbuddies #friendship #ting,” read Zinta’s note. Along with the heartwarming post, the actor had also shared an image with Roshan for the fans.

Preity Zinta and Hrithik Roshan have collaborated on movies like Mission Kashmir, Lakshya and Koi Mil Gaya.