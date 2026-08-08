‘Clickbait content is not cool’: Preity Zinta slams video claiming she ignored Aamir Khan

Actor Preity Zinta has strongly reacted to a viral paparazzi video that suggested she “ignored” Aamir Khan during the promotions of their upcoming film Batwara 1947. The actor dismissed the claim as “clickbait content”, explaining that she simply hadn’t noticed Aamir because she was rushing between shoots and promotional commitments.

The controversy began after a paparazzi page shared a video from a promotional event for Batwara 1947. In the clip, Preity is seen stepping out of her vanity van and asking photographers, “Ek min guys, kahan jaana hai?” (One minute, guys, where do I have to go?) as she looked around for directions.

As photographers guided her, Preity walked away in the opposite direction. Aamir Khan, who was standing outside his vanity van nearby, wasn’t greeted by the actor, prompting the paparazzi page to caption the video, “Oh no, Preity Zinta ignored Aamir Khan?”

The post quickly sparked speculation on social media, with some users questioning whether there was tension between the two stars.

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‘I have love & respect for Aamir’

Responding to the viral post, Preity dismissed the narrative and criticised the page for trying to create unnecessary controversy.

“This kind of clickbait content is not cool. I didn’t see Aamir as I was in a rush to shoot some shots inside & then catch a flight for Batwara 1947 promotions. Next time pls don’t expect me to stop and take pictures if your intent is to promote any kind of negativity! I have a LOT of love & respect for Aamir, so this is not in good taste.”

Her clarification put to rest rumours of any awkwardness between the two actors, who are currently promoting the Rajkumar Santoshi directorial together.

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Preity returns to the big screen after eight years

Batwara 1947 marks Preity Zinta’s return to cinema after an eight-year break. She was last seen on the big screen in Bhaiaji Superhit (2018).

Speaking recently about returning to acting, Preity admitted that she did not miss being in front of the camera during her break from films.

“I didn’t miss it, to be honest. I was enjoying having a family; it was new to me, having kids, focusing on my personal life. And however big my career milestones might be, my greatest milestone was to have children,” she told Hindustan Times.

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About Batwara

The period drama is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and stars Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, Karan Deol, Abhimanyu Singh, Kanikka Kapur and Khushi Hajare alongside Preity. Set in Lahore during the Partition of India in 1947, the film is produced by Aamir Khan under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and is scheduled to release in theatres on August 14.