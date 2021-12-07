Preity Zinta shares first picture of her kids, says she’s ‘loving’ motherhood experience

Almost a month after announcing that she has become a mother via surrogacy, Preity Zinta shared an adorable photo of herself in which she is seen cuddling one of her twins. In the picture, Preity and her baby are dressed in blue as the little one is resting its head on her shoulder. The two are seen sitting near a fireplace as Preity can be seen holding the phone in her hand for a perfect selfie.

Sharing the picture on her Instagram account, Preity wrote that she is loving the experience of motherhood. “Burp cloths, diapers & babies… I’m loving it all,” she wrote as the caption of the picture. As soon as she shared the picture, many of her friends dropped adorable comments on the post. Priyanka Chopra, Patralekhaa, Dino Morea, Dia Mirza and others dropped heart emojis on the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

In November, Preity announced that she and her husband Gene Goodenough have welcomed twins through surrogacy. “Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family,” she informed her fans, adding that the two are “very excited” about this new phase of their lives.

“A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light – Gene, Preity, Jai & Gia,” she concluded. Later, Preity dropped a picture on Thanksgiving. The photo featured Preity with Gene and her mother. “Happy Thanksgiving to everyone celebrating. So grateful for the two new additions to our family, grateful for our wonderful lives and for all our wonderful friends and family,” she wrote as the caption.

Preity Zinta married Gene Goodenough in February 2016 and moved to Los Angeles.