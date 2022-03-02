Preity Zinta shares lovely wedding photo on anniversary with Gene Goodenough: ‘You’re my best friend…’

Preity Zinta recently celebrated her wedding anniversary with husband Gene Goodenough. The couple had tied the knot in 2016. Sharing a lovely photo from the day, Preity wrote a long note to mark the special occasion.

“Happy Anniversary my Love ❤️ I love you 😍 Thank you so much for loving all of me and for making me laugh all the time. You are my best friend & confidant & I love you more everyday. From Boyfriend – girlfriend to husband – wife and now mom-dad, I’m loving every new phase of my life with you. Here’s to many more anniversaries and celebrations 🥰 #Mr&mrsgoodenough #happyanniversary #patiparmeshwar #leapyearanniversary #ting,” read the actor’s post.

Zinta’s colleagues and friends from the industry rushed to wish the actor and her partner in the comments section of the post. Farhan Akhtar’s wife Adhuna posted a heart emoji, and so did Dia Mirza. Sonakshi Sinha wrote, “Happy anniversary, you guys.” Preity’s co-star and friend Bobby Deol also wished the pair.

Preity is regular with her social media updates, and makes sure to keep her fans updated with her personal as well as professional life. On Valentines Day, she had shared a reel with Gene where the two of them could be seen taking a stroll in their neighbourhood. “Valentine’s Day walk 😍 Happy Valentine’s Day to my forever Valentine ❤️❤️ and to all of you!” read the post caption.

On the work front, Preity Zinta was last seen in the 2018 movie Bhaiaji Superhit, which also starred Sunny Deol, Arshad Warsi, Ameesha Patel and Shreyas Talpade in pivotal parts.