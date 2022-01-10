Preity Zinta shares hilarious throwback photo of birthday boy Hrithik Roshan: ‘This always makes me laugh’

Preity Zinta had the sweetest birthday message for her former co-star and close friend Hrithik Roshan on Monday.

Sharing an old funny photo of the two on Instagram, the actor wrote, “Happy birthday my darling @hrithikroshan Sorry had to post this photo cuz it always makes me laugh and think of our fun and mad times together. Always wanna see you smile n shine today, tomorrow and always ❤ Love you loads. #throwback #happybirthday #ting.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

The picture featured a young Preity Zinta who is in splits as Hrithik Roshan is seen gesturing something while sporting very spiky gelled hair.

Preity and Hrithik have shared screen space in movies like Mission Kashmir, Lakshya and Koi Mil Gaya.

Earlier in the day, Hrithik Roshan shared the first look of his character Vedha from the upcoming Bollywood movie Vikram Vedha. Sharing the rugged look from the film, Hrithik wrote, “वेधा. .VEDHA. #vikramvedha.”

Vikram Vedha, also starring Saif Ali Khan, is currently in production. The release date of the movie is yet to be announced.