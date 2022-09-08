scorecardresearch
Preity Zinta shares adorable video of twins Jai and Gia enjoying their first rain, watch

Preity Zinta, who welcomed her twins in 2021, shared a new video of the kids enjoying their first rains in St. Lucia.

Preity Zinta, Gene GoodenoughPreity Zinta shared a new video of her twins. (Photo: Preity Zinta/Instagram)

Actor Preity Zinta on Thursday dropped a video on her Instagram handle, in which her kids Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough can be seen enjoying their first rain in St. Lucia. The video featured a scenic view from their hotel room and the twins seem to be enjoying the weather.

Preity captioned the video, “First rain … first rain dance.”

Preity Zinta married Gene Goodenough in 2016 and after five years, the couple announced the arrival of their twins via surrogacy. The couple had said, “We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey.”

Preity recently posted photos of her kids’ first Independence Day celebration. The twins were seen holding the Indian flag. Along with the pictures, the actor wrote, “Happy Independence Day to my fellow Indians all over the world from the three of us.”

Earlier on the occasion of Mother’s Day, Preity Zinta introduced her kids as she posted their first picture on social media. Preity’s mother also featured in the beautiful photo. Sharing the picture, the actor wrote, “I never understood why my mother called me so much, worried about me constantly & wanted to know my whereabouts, as I galavanted around the world as a teenager & an adult, till I became a mother. Now I’m beginning to understand it. From thinking of myself first, to learning to put my kids first, I’m beginning to understand what motherhood is all about.”

