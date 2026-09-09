Preity Zinta reacts to Batwara 1947’s box office failure: ‘You can’t control what happens’

Preity Zinta has reacted to the disappointing box office performance of Batwara 1947, which marked her return to the big screen after eight years. Despite the film’s underwhelming run, the actor said she remains proud of the project and believes that while actors can control the effort they put into a film, they cannot determine its eventual fate.

Preity Zinta on Batwara 1947’s box office performance

Speaking to Mid-Day, Preity said she focuses on giving her best while working on a film rather than worrying about how it will perform after its release.

“First of all, I am very proud of the film, and it’s a very overwhelming experience. And as an actor, I am always managing expectations. Once I am working, I put in my 100 per cent.”