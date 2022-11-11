Preity Zinta pens emotional notes for her twins Gia and Jai, ‘I always knew I wanted you…’

Actor Preity Zinta took to her Instagram handle and posted adorable pictures with her twin children Gia and Jai Zinta Goodenough on the occasion of their first birthday. Zinta also penned heartfelt notes and said that she will forever be grateful for their precious smiles.

The actor posted a picture with Gia and wrote, “I always knew I wanted you… I prayed for you, I wished for you & now you are here & it’s been a year 💕 My heart is full & I will forever be grateful for your precious smiles, your warm hugs & your presence in my life my little Gia ❤️ Happy birthday my little doll. You are everything I ever hoped for & more. May your life always be full of love & happiness today & always 😍 I love you to the moon & back. As each day goes by my love for you multiples.”

She also posted a similar picture with Jai and wrote, “Of all the roles I have played in my life nothing comes close to that of being your mom. I’m sure we have know each other for many lives…. In this one, I cannot stop wondering how much love we will share with each other & how much my heart fills up looking at you my little miracle. I love you more each day ❤️ Happy Birthday meri jaan. May your life be filled with loads of happiness today & always. Here’s to many more smiles, cuddles & laughs. Love you to the moon & back.”

Zinta married Gene Goodenough in 2016 and the couple welcomed their twins in 2021 via surrogacy. She announced the news via social media and had written, “Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene and I are overjoyed and our hearts are filled with so much gratitude and with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family.”