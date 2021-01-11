scorecardresearch
Monday, January 11, 2021
Preity Zinta opens up about family’s fight against Covid-19: ‘Terms like ventilators, ICU and oxygen machines took a new meaning’

Bollywood actor and entrepreneur Preity Zinta asked fans to 'please take care, wear a mask & practice social distancing'.

Written by Kriti Sonali | Bengaluru | January 11, 2021 11:59:22 am
Preity Zinta family covidPreity Zinta's family members tested positive for coronavirus in December. (Photo: Preity Zinta/ Instagram)

Preity Zinta on Monday took to her Instagram account to talk about her family’s fight against Covid-19. She revealed that several family members, including her mother and brother, tested positive for coronavirus in December.

Sharing a selfie with her mother and brother, the actor wrote, “Three weeks ago my Mom, brother, his wife, kids & my uncle all tested positive for Covid. Suddenly terms like ventilators, ICU and oxygen machines took a new meaning.”

Preity further wrote, “I felt helpless & powerless here in America, far away as he battled it out in the hospital. I’m so grateful to the almighty and to all those wonderful doctors & nurses that worked tireless to take care of them 🙏.”

“For all of you who don’t take Covid seriously please be warned that this can become dangerous overnight so please take care, wear a mask & practice social distancing. Today, after hearing that they have all tested negative I can finally fall asleep & stop stressing. Finally the New Year feels like a Happy New year ❤️ #Thankyou #Doctors #Nurses 🙏 #Grateful #Ting,” concluded Preity Zinta.

 

Preity Zinta is currently in the US with husband Gene Goodenough.

