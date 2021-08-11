Preity Zinta on 15 years of KANK: ‘Karan Johar told me if this movie worked, divorce would be in’

Preity Zinta on Wednesday walked down the memory lane as Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna completed 15 years. She shared that she marvelled at the way director Karan Johar presented the complexities of marriage.

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (KANK), starring Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Preity Zinta, Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan, explored the theme of infidelity and finding love outside marriage.

Preity Zinta played Rhea, whose marriage begins to fall apart after her football coach husband Dev (Shah Rukh Khan) suffers an injury that rests him out of the sport for life and turns him bitter. As Rhea’s career rises and she becomes the breadwinner of the family, the disgruntled husband only gets more insecure, often projecting his sadness on her achievements.

Eventually, he finds love in Rani’s Maya, who is married to Rishi, played by Abhishek. Sharing her memories attached to the romantic-drama, Preity Zinta revealed how Karan sold the film’s idea to her.

“Wow! It’s been 15 years I still remember the first time Karan mentioned this script to me. We were in London, he said ‘Darling, if this film works then divorce will be in.’ We laughed as I thought it was one of his jokes but it wasn’t & soon I was stunned by the way he handled the complexities of marriage & life in this film.

“It really did shake me up in more ways than I could have imagined. I’m so grateful I was a part of this amazing movie & will never forgot how nervous I was shooting for some of the scenes. It truly was something else. Here’s a big hug to everyone that made this film possible & made us rock n roll,” Preity wrote alongside a video of her song “Rock and Roll” from the film.