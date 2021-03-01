Husband Gene Goodenough is the reason Preity Zinta walked straight into a pole, see her post

Bollywood star Preity Zinta is celebrating the fifth wedding anniversary with husband Gene Goodenough. The actor marked the occasion on social media while wondering, ‘how time flies’.

Sharing a beautiful picture with Gene, Zinta shared a post that seems to be out of a romantic comedy. The actor wrote that her husband is the reason that she ‘looks down at her phone and smiles, and then walks into a pole’. Given the two are not together at the moment, she also added that she misses him.

“Happy Anniversary my love 😍You’re the reason I look down at my phone and smile and then walk into a pole❤️❤️ Cannot believe we clocked a decade together. How time flies … Miss you …. Wish you were here 😘 #5years #Happyanniversary #Hubby #Love #29feb #ting💃🕺,” the loving wife captioned her post.

Earlier on Valentine’s Day, the Veer Zara actor wished husband with a romantic post, writing, “Love gets a whole new meaning with you in my life ❤️ Happy Valentine’s Day my darling … I love you 😍🧿.” Her inimitable style of adding a hashtag with ‘pati parmeshwar’ is much loved by fans.

Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough have been friends for a long time before they started dating. In 2016, the actor tied the knot in Los Angeles in an intimate Hindu ceremony. The dimpled actor soon moved bags and baggage to the USA, but keeps visiting India for work and meeting her family. She also actively travels to back her team Kings XI Punjab in the IPL. On film front, Zinta was last seen in Bhaiaji Superhit in 2018.

Happy anniversary Preity and Gene.