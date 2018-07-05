Preity Zinta’s bikini photo will tickle your funny bone

Preity Zinta now lives in LA post marriage to Gene Goodenough. Preity Zinta now lives in LA post marriage to Gene Goodenough.

Preity Zinta added a funny twist to her US Independence Day celebrations on July 4. The actor wished her fans across the world on the big day with a quirky Instagram post, proving why she is one of the funniest celebs around.

Preity, who is currently in the US, took to Instagram and shared a photo with a friend. She captioned it as, “Happy 4th of July 🇺🇸 to everyone who celebrates it today. I love my new home away from home😘 Husband got me a new American bikini & I thought it’s appropriate to wear it today🤪 #Ting #🇺🇸 #Gene #🇺🇸independenceday #chill #la #sunshine #fireworks #suzie #fun #beach”

Preity Zinta’s emphasis on her unique bikini, which was a gift from her American husband Gene Goodenough, grabbed more eyeballs than anything else in the post.

The actor keeps hopping between her new home in the US and Mumbai, making sure that distance and continents do not come in the way of her association with Bollywood. She keeps making public appearances at B-town events with her spouse too.

The flamboyant actor is known for hits like Dil Se, Kya Kehna, Kal Ho Na Ho, Veer-Zaara, Koi Mil Gaya and Salaam Namaste.

Preity Zinta might be missing from films, with her last outing being Ishkq in Paris (2013), but she makes her presence felt at the IPL every year. The Kings XI Punjab co-owner is quite sporty when it comes to supporting her team at the stadium.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd