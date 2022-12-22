Preity Zinta goes ‘ho ho ho’ in Santa Clause costume, wishes fans a Merry Christmas: ‘This year has flown by…’

Preity Zinta, on Thursday, shared glimpses of how she’s preparing for this year’s Christmas. The actor and entrepreneur took to Instagram and shared a video where she showed off a full loaded Xmas tree with lots of gift boxes placed around it.

Preity, in the video, also appeared wearing a Santa Clause costume. She also wrote a small note on how the festival is so special for her and her family, comprising of her husband Gene Goodenough and twins Jai and Gia.

She wrote, “There is always something special about Christmas ❤️ The end of the year, the excitement of setting up the Christmas tree and the curiosity about the wrapped gifts, family coming together & the wait for snow. This year has flown by and before the new year begins I wanted to take the opportunity to wish you all Happy holidays filled with love, light and togetherness 😍 #happyholidays #Ting.”

Preity’s infectious festive energy received a lot of love from her friends and social media followers. One person wished her happy festivities by writing, “Merry Christmas to you & your family 👏❤️,” another person wrote, “Christmas happy vibes,” yet another person asked if she is Santa in disguises, they wrote, ” Are you Santa in disguise???? YOU LOOK SOOO CUTEEE! And your gorgeous Christmas tree.”

Preity, who’s now settled in the US is spending the holidays there with her family. The actor, on her recent visit to India, met up with her friends Sussanne Khan and her boyfriend Arslan Goni. During her stay in Mumbai she also visited the Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha.