scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 22, 2022

Preity Zinta goes ‘ho ho ho’ in Santa Clause costume, wishes fans a Merry Christmas: ‘This year has flown by…’

Preity Zinta, who is celebrating Christmas in US with her family, wished her fans much in advance. Watch her video here.

Preity Zinta- ChristmasPreity Zinta is celebrating Christmas with her family in LA. (Photos: Preity Zinta/ Instagram)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Preity Zinta, on Thursday, shared glimpses of how she’s preparing for this year’s Christmas. The actor and entrepreneur took to Instagram and shared a video where she showed off a full loaded Xmas tree with lots of gift boxes placed around it.

Preity, in the video, also appeared wearing a Santa Clause costume. She also wrote a small note on how the festival is so special for her and her family, comprising of her husband Gene Goodenough and twins Jai and Gia.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

She wrote, “There is always something special about Christmas ❤️ The end of the year, the excitement of setting up the Christmas tree and the curiosity about the wrapped gifts, family coming together & the wait for snow. This year has flown by and before the new year begins I wanted to take the opportunity to wish you all Happy holidays filled with love, light and togetherness 😍 #happyholidays #Ting.”

Preity’s infectious festive energy received a lot of love from her friends and social media followers. One person wished her happy festivities by writing, “Merry Christmas to you & your family 👏❤️,” another person wrote, “Christmas happy vibes,” yet another person asked if she is Santa in disguises, they wrote, ” Are you Santa in disguise???? YOU LOOK SOOO CUTEEE! And your gorgeous Christmas tree.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Before Mandaviya-Rahul row, BJP’s Gujarat pitch claimed Covid success
Before Mandaviya-Rahul row, BJP’s Gujarat pitch claimed Covid success
With India crossing China’s population next year, how we can create...
With India crossing China’s population next year, how we can create...
5 Questions | ‘Lakshadweep is not connected properly with the mainl...
5 Questions | ‘Lakshadweep is not connected properly with the mainl...
Delhi Confidential: Snap, chat in Lok Sabha 
Delhi Confidential: Snap, chat in Lok Sabha 

Preity, who’s now settled in the US is spending the holidays there with her family. The actor, on her recent visit to India, met up with her friends Sussanne Khan and her boyfriend Arslan Goni. During her stay in Mumbai she also visited the Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha.

First published on: 22-12-2022 at 01:33:44 pm
Next Story

Netanyahu informs President that he has succeeded in forming next government

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Cirkus, Ranveer Singh
Cirkus: Ranveer Singh joins Johnny Lever, Varun Sharma, Pooja Hegde for a ‘current laga’ performance
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 22: Latest News
Advertisement
close