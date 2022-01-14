Preity Zinta gives ‘mommy vibes’ in new picture with one of her twins. See photo

Actor Preity Zinta, who recently embraced motherhood, shared a blissful picture of herself with one of her twins and wrote, “Mommy vibes ❤️❤️.” In the picture, Preity is wearing a bright green turtle-neck and her signature dimpled smile, while her little one is wearing a baby pink sweater.

Preity and her husband, Gene Goodenough, welcomed the twins through surrogacy in November. Their children’s names are Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough.

Preity had announced the children’s birth in an Instagram post. She had written, “Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family. We are very excited about this new phase in our lives.”

The actor had also thanked those involved. “A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light – Gene, Preity, Jai & Gia 😍🙏😍 #gratitude#family #twins #ting,” she wrote.

Preity Zinta married Gene Goodenough in February 2016 and moved to Los Angeles.