Preity Zinta gives fans a tour of her blooming and beautiful kitchen garden, watch video

Preity Zinta on Monday took to social media to give a glimpse of her ‘ghar ki kheti’ saying this is what keeps her busy, besides her twin babies. The actor mentioned how it’s important to stay indoors during the pandemic and harvesting oranges has become a new hobby for her.

Looking excited, the Kya Kehna Hai actor gave a glimpse of her harvest in the video. She also expressed her surprise at the size of the plant and cheerfully told fans that the new harvested oranges were ‘sweet and juicy’. Priety Zinta concluded the video by stating that it was too cold outside to continue shooting, and did add that people should start growing the same plants at their home.

Sharing the video, which has been shot by husband Gene Goodenough, Preity wrote, “With the surge of covid cases around us and newborns at home we have been in our own bio bubble – in our own world. I’m not going to lie – It’s been tough to be indoors for so long. What keeps me going besides the kids are my lovely plants, fruit and vegetable trees.”

The actor further added, “This naval orange tree is 2 yrs old and has the sweetest oranges. If you try planting one please do it. After oranges from Nagpur these oranges are my favourite. Here’s to appreciating the simple things in life and finding an organic connection with Mother Earth. (camera icon) Mr.Goodenough. #organic #oranges #gharkikheti #ting.”

Preity Zinta is currently at her Los Angeles home. She welcomed her twins, Gia and Jai via surrogacy, last year in November. “Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family,” she informed her fans, adding that the two are “very excited” about this new phase of their lives.

“A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light – Gene, Preity, Jai & Gia,” she concluded. Later, Preity dropped a picture on Thanksgiving. The photo featured Preity with Gene and her mother. “Happy Thanksgiving to everyone celebrating. So grateful for the two new additions to our family, grateful for our wonderful lives and for all our wonderful friends and family,” she wrote as the caption.