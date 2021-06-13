Preity Zinta gives a glimpse of her weekend: ‘Feels awesome to see people out and about’

Preity Zinta is spending her weekend the right way. The actor shared a video, giving a glimpse of how people in the US have gotten back to their normal lives after getting vaccinated. “Feels awesome to see people out & about enjoying each other’s company after months of being locked in their homes,” Preity wrote, adding, “Of course it helps that most of the people have been vaccinated ! Here’s to life getting back to normal & people enjoying the simple things in life.”

As soon as the actor posted the video, her fans showered love on the actor. Some of them wondered how no one recognised her. A fan on Twitter wrote, “How do they have a Preity Zinta living among them and not freak out, how?” One of her Instagram follower called the actor “symbol of beauty” while some of her admirers expressed their disappointment over the fact that India is still facing the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic and a life without masks looks like a far away dream.

Preity, who was last seen in 2018 release Bhaiaji Superhit, has been very active on the social media platforms. Recently, she went on a “digital detox.”

Last week, she made her comeback with a picture with which she informed that she went out to have dinner after 18 months. “The only thing constant in life is change and here’s to embracing it while trying to social distance,” she wrote.