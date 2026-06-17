Preity Zinta gets HC nod to pursue action against alleged AI-misuse, deepfake content

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday allowed Bollywood actor Preity Zinta to file a suit against Google LLC and other entities, including social media platforms and websites, for breach of her personality rights, copyrights and erosion of goodwill through Artificial Intelligence (AI)-generated deepfake videos and other manipulated digital content.

As several respondents-platforms are based outside Mumbai and the alleged online activities were within and beyond Mumbai, she sought leave to file her suit before the Bombay HC.

Preity Zinta has become the latest celebrity to approach the Bombay HC seeking similar relief related to personality rights. In the past two years, the Bombay HC had granted relief to actors Kartik Aryan, Shatrughan Sinha, Shilpa Shetty, Akshay Kumar and Suneil Shetty, along with late veteran singer Asha Bhosale and singer Arijit Singh.