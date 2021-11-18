Preity Zinta-Gene Goodenough welcome twins via surrogacy, introduce Jai and Gia Zinta Goodenough

Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough are now parents to twins. The couple chose surrogacy to become parents. She also revealed the name of their two kids — Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough.

Preity took to Instagram to reveal, “Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family. We are very excited about this new phase in our lives.”

The actor also thanked those involved with the pregnancy, “A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light – Gene, Preity, Jai & Gia 😍🙏😍 #gratitude#family #twins #ting.”

Preity Zinta married Gene Goodenough in February 2016 and moved to Los Angeles. Earlier Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Ekta Kapoor and Aamir Khan, among other celebrities, chose surrogacy to have children.