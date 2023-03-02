scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
Preity Zinta celebrates 7th wedding anniversary with Gene Goodenough, shares her ‘state of mind’ after realising 29th February is missing from calendar

Preity Zinta celebrated her seventh wedding anniversary with her husband Gene Goodenough, and shared a collection of their photos on Instagram.

Preity Zinta and Gene GoodenoughPreity Zinta and Gene Goodenough got married on February 29, 2016. (Photo: Preity Zinta/Instagram)

Actor Preity Zinta is celebrating her 7th wedding anniversary with husband Gene Goodenough. The couple got married on February 29, 2016, which was a leap year. Preity shared an Instagram Reel which showcases many happy photos of the two of them together, over the years.

Sharing the video, Preity wrote, “Happy Anniversary my love Cannot believe it’s been 7 years since our wedding. Here’s to many more anniversaries filled with loads of happiness & great memories ❤️ #happyanniversay #Leapyearwedding #ting.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

Reacting to the video, Abhishek Bachchan posted a heart emoji, while Bobby Deol commented, “Happy anniversary ✨🍾✨🍾✨🍾🥂.” A fan wrote in the comments section, “You’ve found true love in each other, this is so beautiful. I’ve have no thread of doubt that your love for each other is strong&sure that it will last for long ❤🌹Happy 7th wedding anniversary to you both :).”

She also shared a picture of her hat, which had ‘Goodenough’ written on it, and wrote, “State of mind after realising 29th February is missing from the calendar this year.” Preity added the hashtags ‘leap year’ and ‘Mr and Mrs Goodenough’ along with her post.

(Photo: Preity Zinta/Instagram)

Preity is quite active on social media, and frequently shares glimpses into her personal life. Preity and Gene tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2016. They became parents to twins Jai and Gia in 2021 via surrogacy.

