Preity Zinta, Farhan Akhtar celebrate 21 years of Dil Chahta Hai: ‘A film where there was no place for a hero or heroine’

Actor Preity Zinta on Thursday took to her Instagram handle and dropped a note on her film Dil Chahta Hai as it completed 21 years of its release. The actor shared a clip from the movie, where the characters Akash and Shalini (played by Aamir Khan and Preity Zinta) are meeting for the first time on a plane.
Preity said that Dil Chahta Hai will always remain special to her and wrote in the caption, “Dil Chahta Hai turns a year older today. A film where there was no place for a hero or heroine – just relatable characters that we could reach out and touch and laugh out aloud with. It will always have a very special place in my heart. Thank you to the entire cast n crew & the audience for all the love.”
Filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar also shared a clip from the movie and wrote, “The film that started it all, turns 21 today. Thank you to the cast and the crew who believed in it. Thank you to the audiences who continue to give it so much love. Dil jitna chahta tha usse bahaut zyaada milaa hai aapse. Love you all.”
Celebrities flocked to the comment section of the post. Farah Khan wrote, “Feels like yesterday.” While Shibani Dandekar wrote “Iconic”, Ishan Khatter commented, “The film that feels like a best friend.”
Farhan Akhtar directorial Dil Chahta Hai was released in 2001. The film starred Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Aamir Khan, Preity Zinta, Dimple Kapadia and Sonali Kulkarni.
