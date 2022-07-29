Preity Zinta enjoys a fun evening with Abhay Deol and Sussanne Khan in LA

July 29, 2022 7:37:37 pm
Actor Preity Zinta took to Instagram on Friday and shared photos with her ‘friends forever’ Sussanne Khan and Abhay Deol.
Talking about their fun evening in Los Angeles, Zinta wrote, “What a fun evening reminiscing about the past, laughing in the present & hoping for all things wonderful in the future.”
View this post on Instagram
Earlier, Preity Zinta had shared a selfie with Sussanne Khan, celebrating three decades of friendship. Sharing the picture on her Instagram handle, the actor wrote, “There are friends in life & there are friends for life Never a dull moment with you my darling @suzkr Three decades and counting #friendsforever #friendslikefamily #ting.”
View this post on Instagram
Khan wrote in the comments section of the photo, “I love you beyond my words…my darling pree. We have the best Laugh out Louds together. It’s always better when we are together.”
Preity Zinta shares a great bond with Hrithik Roshan as well. Previously, she shared photos featuring Sussanne Khan and her boyfriend Arslan Goni, Sonali Bendre and Hrithik Roshan all in one frame.
View this post on Instagram
Zinta often treats fans to pictures of her friends and family. She also shares throwback videos and pictures from her good old acting days. Sometimes her pet Bruno also gets featured in her posts.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Smriti Irani defamation suit: Amid bar row, Delhi HC asks Congress leaders to remove social media posts
Australia beat India by three wickets
This delightful Janhvi Kapoor film commits to its loopiness
Soumitra Chatterjee, Naseeruddin make this legal drama engaging
How Myanmar's junta is using Chinese facial recognition technPremium
'It is too early to talk about mass vaccination against Monkeypox'
Europe's forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of BosniaPremium
Latest News
China’s Xi warns Biden over Taiwan, calls for cooperation
Kareena Kapoor: ‘I’m never running away from the fact that I’m 42’
US reaches deal with Moderna for omicron Covid-19 vaccine
Drone visual of Napier Bridge decked up like chessboard goes viral. Watch video
Spain to propose to EU a cap on carbon emission permit prices, PM says
15 dead in Appalachian flooding, toll expected to rise
JEE Main Session2 Day 5 analysis: Exam rated moderate; Chemistry questions largely NCERT based
Mumbai: Fire breaks out at film set in Andheri
Why US Vice President Kamala Harris described her attire, stated her pronouns at a meeting
Modi in town, friend-less OPS surfaces in hoarding, ad with him
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury apologises to President Murmu for ‘rashtrapatni’ remark, says it was ‘slip of tongue’
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin seeks PM Modi’s help to host Asian Beach Games in Chennai