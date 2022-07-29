Preity Zinta enjoys a fun evening with Abhay Deol and Sussanne Khan in LA

Actor Preity Zinta took to Instagram on Friday and shared photos with her ‘friends forever’ Sussanne Khan and Abhay Deol.

Talking about their fun evening in Los Angeles, Zinta wrote, “What a fun evening reminiscing about the past, laughing in the present & hoping for all things wonderful in the future.”

Earlier, Preity Zinta had shared a selfie with Sussanne Khan, celebrating three decades of friendship. Sharing the picture on her Instagram handle, the actor wrote, “There are friends in life & there are friends for life Never a dull moment with you my darling @suzkr Three decades and counting #friendsforever #friendslikefamily #ting.”

Khan wrote in the comments section of the photo, “I love you beyond my words…my darling pree. We have the best Laugh out Louds together. It’s always better when we are together.”

Preity Zinta shares a great bond with Hrithik Roshan as well. Previously, she shared photos featuring Sussanne Khan and her boyfriend Arslan Goni, Sonali Bendre and Hrithik Roshan all in one frame.

Zinta often treats fans to pictures of her friends and family. She also shares throwback videos and pictures from her good old acting days. Sometimes her pet Bruno also gets featured in her posts.