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Preity Zinta defends Batwara 1947 after ‘women only cooked, cleaned’ comment sparks debate
Preity Zinta has urged critics to watch Batwara 1947 before judging her character or Rajkumar Santoshi’s film.
After saying that her character primarily cooks, cleans and stitches in Rajkumar Santoshi’s upcoming film Batwara 1947, Preity Zinta has now responded to the reactions her comments sparked, saying that “people are too quick to judge”. In an exclusive conversation with SCREEN, Preity had spoken about her experience of working on the period drama and discussed her character in detail. Her comments soon went viral, with several opinions being formed about the film and the portrayal of women in it.
Responding to an opinion piece published by ThePrint, Preity wrote, “Hi, I have not read your article fully but after reading the text above I feel your take on my experience while filming is totally taken out of context. I’m surprised how everyone is so quick to react to any comment without fully understanding the context. This is a film and it deals with a particular family. There are no broad strokes here. Judging the film or director like this without seeing it, is both unfair and unjust. Journalism should be responsible and fair. Please see the film on 14th Aug and then form an opinion. Thank you. Much love.”
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Her response came after the publication shared an article with the headline, “Dear Rajkumar Santoshi, Indian women before 1947 weren’t just wives, mothers, or rebels.”
In her conversation with SCREEN, Preity had spoken about her excitement at doing a period film and the nature of her character. She said, “I was dying to do a period film. I always romanticized with the kind of era it would’ve been, the clothes, and the food. You’re always curious. When I used to ask Raj ji what to do in a scene, he’d say, ‘Preity, aap khana banao.’ Next scene, ‘Preity, aap safai karo.’ Next scene, ‘Preity, aap stitching karo.’ I said, ‘Raj ji, come on!’ He said, ‘This is 1947. The only career you can have is of a freedom fighter. There’s no other career. Your career is your husband, your children, and your home.’”
Preity is now set to make her comeback with filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi’s Batwara 1947, eight years after her last film. The actor will be seen opposite Sunny Deol in the period drama, which is produced by her Dil Chahta Hai co-star Aamir Khan. The film also features Shabana Azmi in an important role and is scheduled to release on August 14.
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