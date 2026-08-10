Preity Zinta defends Batwara 1947 after ‘women only cooked, cleaned’ comment sparks debate

After saying that her character primarily cooks, cleans and stitches in Rajkumar Santoshi’s upcoming film Batwara 1947, Preity Zinta has now responded to the reactions her comments sparked, saying that “people are too quick to judge”. In an exclusive conversation with SCREEN, Preity had spoken about her experience of working on the period drama and discussed her character in detail. Her comments soon went viral, with several opinions being formed about the film and the portrayal of women in it.

Responding to an opinion piece published by ThePrint, Preity wrote, “Hi, I have not read your article fully but after reading the text above I feel your take on my experience while filming is totally taken out of context. I’m surprised how everyone is so quick to react to any comment without fully understanding the context. This is a film and it deals with a particular family. There are no broad strokes here. Judging the film or director like this without seeing it, is both unfair and unjust. Journalism should be responsible and fair. Please see the film on 14th Aug and then form an opinion. Thank you. Much love.”