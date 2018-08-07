Preity Zinta shares her look from Bhaiaji Superhit

Preity Zinta as Sapna Dubey in the poster of Bhaiaji Superhit. Preity Zinta as Sapna Dubey in the poster of Bhaiaji Superhit.

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta, who is coming back on the big screen with her film Bhaiaji Superhit after a long break, on Tuesday unveiled the look of her character from the film.

Preity took to Instagram to share her look, “Hey folks, guess what? It’s Sapna Dubey on the big screen with ‘Bhaiaji Superhit’ hitting on October 19 in cinemas near you.”

Excited about her comeback, she said, “PZ is back.”

In a Twitter chat with fans, Preity opened about her role in the film and said, “Yes it was tough as it was a different dialect and a different vibe. All these years I was offered very modern roles so it was nice to be challenged with a hyper active #SapnaDubey and I must confess I loved being her.”

The 43-year-old actress is seen holding a revolver in the poster, suggesting that she is playing a role of a rowdy woman. Directed by Neerraj Pathak, the action-comedy film also stars actors Sunny Deol, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Ameesha Patel and Mukul Dev.

Back with a bang! Meet #SapnaDubey in #BhaiajiSuperhit on the 19th of October in a theatre near youu! #PZisBack! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rLtxUNM1me — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) August 7, 2018

While announcing the release date of the film earlier, the makers of the film said in a statement, “The film comes across as a hilarious, colourful and larger than life yet emotional film. It showcases the coming together of two vastly different worlds of Bollywood and UP underworld.”

Bhaiaji Superhit is scheduled to hit the big screens on October 19.

(With IANS inputs)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd